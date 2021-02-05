Economists say that for what Martín Guzmán said (“wages have to grow more than prices”) to be fulfilled this year, one condition must occur: that inflation. If the rate at which prices rise slows down (the opposite is happening today), wages can recover and then grow. But if the gallop intensifies, nothing Guzmán says will happen.

The minister notes that inflation this year will be 29%, five points lower than in 2020. And that it will go down five points per year. Difficult to predict, especially when the market average expects an inflation rate of 49.8% this year. “If inflation closes between 45% and 50%, wages will fall by 7%.”, calculates Ricardo Delgado, director of Analytica. Can the CPI give lower and that wages rise? “Only certain bass terms”.

What are those circumstances? The calculation is more or less like this: the average of the parity is 34%. If the price of the dollar grows at that rate, 29% inflation requires 10% increase in regulated prices.

Therefore the big question goes through the evolution of rates of public services. The government would have some margin to increase economic subsidies and thus moderate the rate increases, some believe. More if you achieve a light agreement with the IMF. “Under this scenario, subsidies can grow up to 0.2% of GDP, reaching 2.8 points of the product, 1.3% of GDP more than in 2019”, Analytica calculated.

The growth of wages will not depend only on the inflation and the dollar. Also from the job demand. There are still some two million positions lost since the beginning of the pandemic according to private estimates. It will be complex to do it with a smaller economy and with a real salary growing as Guzmán wants. The sectors that the unions and companies represent are the formal ones, where losses were lower than in the informal ones. In the informal world, the incentive to increase wages is less. The main tool that Guzmán has to recover his income then is the reduction of inflation because at the time of paying the market does not discriminate who is in white or in black.

The temptation of La Cámpora (and Guzmán knows it) will be to step on tariffs and the dollar. The problem of that will be his and ‘the day after’: the minister knows that for income to beat prices as the minister says, in a sustainable way, there is only one and Martín Tetaz explained it yesterday on Twitter. “The only way for real wages to grow in a sustainable way and not because of the anabolic of a backward dollar, which sooner or later returns to the mean, is that the monetary appreciation is the result of a productivity shock and / or of the currency recovery “.