With the removal of coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez from the team of Blue Crossthe names of the one who will be his possible replacement have not been long in coming, and one of those who has sounded the most to fill the vacant position is that of Ricardo Ferretti.
‘Tuca’ has extensive experience and is now just one signature away from being the new technical director of the Machine. In case of happening, the Brazilian would not receive the millionaire amount as in the Tigers, a squad where he received around 4 million dollars.
According to the first reports, “Tuca” would charge the modest amount between 1 and 2 million dollars per seasonso that the high command of La Noria would not have a major problem in covering to direct the celestial ones.
However, he is not the only strategist who rotates in the cement orbit, since there are other names such as Antonio Mohamed, José Manuel de la Torre, Jaime Lozano and Francisco Palencia, helmsmen who are looking for an opportunity at the head of the Cruz Azul bench .
On the other hand, not everything is rosy with Ricardo Ferretti and the high command of the Machine, since the helmsman would seek to have full control of the team, in addition to requesting the desired reinforcements, as he did in Tigres, this would not be well received by the directors of Blue Cross who have the hours counted to make a determination.
