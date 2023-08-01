The disapproving nickname highlighted his starring role at club level, which collided with seemingly disappointing displays for the Senegal national team. These days, just the opposite is true.

The former Liverpool star scored just one Bundesliga goal after the World Cup. Rather than fight for form and a starting job at Bavaria, Mane has struck a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, captained by one Cristiano Ronaldo.

With his official introduction imminent, here’s how Mane’s inflated salary compares to that of his new teammates.

However, in the space of two weeks, Mane did a 180 degree turn and agreed to Al Nassr’s terms. It is true that an annual salary of 39 million euros (760,000 euros a week) must be quite persuasive. Although, he wasn’t exactly fighting for cash at Bayern.

Mane may have been outplayed by 33 players last season, but he was the top earner in the Bundesliga. Unlike many of the other people who have walked away from the European leagues in search of the riches of Saudi Arabia, Mane’s salary increase does not initially seem momentous; in fact, it is less than double what Bayern paid him.

Bayern Munich signed Mane for an initial fee of 32 million euros last summer as a nominal replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Mane couldn’t match the Pole in goals, but fulfilled his role as Bayern’s highest-paid player, taking home €420,000 each week (€22 million).

However, there is no personal income tax in Saudi Arabia – the state is rich enough. While in Germany, Mane reportedly lost 45% of his salary to tax, ensuring the Senegal international pocketed $12m last season once the SDP got his share.

According to reports, Ronaldo wins an incredible sum of 200 million each year of his basic salary at Al Nassr. As many as 17 Premier League clubs, including runners-up Arsenal, spent less on salaries for their entire team last season.

Before forcibly breaking ties with Manchester United via the acid medium of an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo was thought to earn around £31m a year. Even at Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t come close to his current salary; he in command in the region of 58 million each season in Turin.

The two Champions League winners are not the only notable arrivals at Al Nassr this summer, however. Marcelo Brozovic forced his way out of Internazionale before his new employers were slapped with a transfer ban (which has since been lifted). The enterprising midfielder, who has opened a cafe-bar called ‘Epic Brozo’ in Croatia, is believed to earn a similar salary to Mane, around £35m per year.

While Mane and Brozovic have entered the autumn of their careers and Ronaldo trudges through a winter finish, Seko Fofana is in his prime. The 28-year-old midfielder captained RC Lens to second place in Ligue 1 last season, just one point behind well-paid Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Fofana was struck by Al Nassr’s offer of £13 million a year (£250,000 a week). While it falls short of the amounts invested in some of his new teammates, Fofana’s improved salary represents a tenfold increase compared to his salary at Lens.

Alex Telles, Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate, earned an estimated £1.7m in earnings during his one season on loan at Sevilla last season. United managed to squeeze a £6m transfer fee out of Al Nassr for the Europa League champions this summer, who will take home £7m each season in Saudi Arabia.

Before the arrival of Ronaldo and the riches that flooded the division thereafter, Ivorian defender Ghislain Konan was Al Nassr’s highest-paid player with a comparatively modest £3.5m annual stipend. It’s been a short and expensive few months.