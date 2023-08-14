Nobody could say that Neymar Jr lacks (or lacked) money. However, if his signing for Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia ends up being confirmed, his bank account could grow and in what way.
Here’s how much Neymar stands to earn and how the staggering sums compare to other big-name footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.
Al Hilal has offered a transfer fee of €80m for the injury-prone 31-year-old from PSG. Figures vary on Neymar’s potential salary, but it is reported that it would be a sum close to 100 million euros per year.
For context, Neymar can earn the equivalent of Harry Kane’s transfer fee to Bayern Munich every 12 months.
In his six seasons at PSG, Neymar missed 119 games through injury, including the last three months of the 2022/23 campaign. The Brazilian suffered ankle ligament damage in a mad 4-3 win over Lille last February, in what could be his last appearance for PSG.
Neymar combined with Mbappé for the first goal before netting PSG’s second of the game. Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre hit the Brazilian shortly after half-time. After briefly trying to play through the pain, Neymar was taken away on a stretcher. The combination of brilliance and frailty would serve as a fitting epilogue to his frustrating time in Paris.
Benzema is believed to be earning a whopping €200m per season after signing a three-year deal. Instead of riches, Benzema claimed that religion was behind his move to Saudi Arabia. “It’s where I want to be,” he said. “It’s important to me to be in a Muslim country, where I feel like people are already like me.”
Ronaldo scored twice in the Arab Club Champions Cup final to claim his first trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia last season.
After publicly severing ties with Manchester United ahead of the World Cup, Ronaldo was lured into the Pro League thanks in large part to the outrageous offer of €200 million per year.
Neymar shouldn’t be too discouraged about earning less than half Ronaldo’s salary, as the prolific Portuguese striker is the highest-paid athlete in any sport (according to Forbes ). Neymar was ranked 12th in the world at the start of 2023, but he could jump up a few places if he moves to Al Hilal.
