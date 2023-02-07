André Pierre Gignac has engraved his name in gold letters in the history of Tigres. The French striker joined the UANL team in mid-2015 and since then has become a vital part of the team’s operation. In this journey, APG has played a total of 318 games with the cats and has scored 181 goals. In his record, he boasts four MX League titles, three Champions League and one Concacaf Champions League.
Despite being 37 years old, Gignac continues to be a key player for the university squad, regardless of the coach in charge of the institution. For this reason, the directive decided to renew the bond of the French striker for two years. The former Olympique de Marseille player extended his contract with Tigres until 2025.
According to the most recent reports, as part of his new agreement, “Dedé” will earn about 4.6 million dollars annually, that is, he would earn just over 9 million in total for his new contract.
After announcing his renewal, Gignac offered the following message to Tigres fans:
“Being able to finish my career at Tigres has been my dream since I arrived. I don’t know, there was something, something that cannot be counted, it is something that you have inside and the pleasure of being able to announce that I will be able to celebrate 10 years at this club in 2025 and finish my career here in Tigres. Thanks to the trust of my institution, board of directors, coaching staff, I have renewed my contract for two years.”
– Andre Pierre Gignac
In an interview with TUDN, Gignac stated that although he renewed until 2025, he does not rule out continuing to play after this date if he continues in good shape. “At the moment it is completing 10 years at the club and then we will see,” he declared.
#salary #Gignac #Tigres #renewing
Leave a Reply