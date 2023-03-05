América is not experiencing an easy tournament, surely the blow that Pachuca hit it yesterday will make a couple of issues reconsider within the nest regarding what is being done on the pitch. Although until this Saturday they were undefeated, today more than ever it gives the impression that the level of their football is poor compared to what other teams do and it is possible that it will not reach them for the title.
In fact, at the managerial level, it is a reality that people within the club’s offices are already considering the future of the squad. In case of not raising the cup, more than one player who today wears the colors of America will leave the club imminently. That being the case, there is also talk of possible reinforcements, one of those who have already been surveyed and for the moment ruled out is the Colombian Matheus Uribe, whose second possible stage within the club was paused due to his enormous salary claims.
In 90min we informed you throughout this week that there was indeed contact between América and the midfielder for a possible return to the club, but this was suddenly ruled out, since those from the nest cannot afford their annual income that amounts to two million and a half euros, that is, in the event that his return materialized, Uribe would immediately be the best paid in the squad, something that would be well received by several of the players on the squad.
