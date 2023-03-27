The relationship between Tigres and Rafael Carioca is about to end and it is that the club from the north of the country and the midfielder have not been able to reach an agreement to continue together on the road. However, the reality is that the footballer wishes to continue within the team from northern Mexico since both he and his family live very comfortably in Monterrey, however, the club’s offer is below their expectations and up to date. Today he is already analyzing a future outside the team.
The royals fully understand that the ‘5’ has been a pillar in the club’s good sporting pace, however, they don’t want to lose their heads over someone over 33 years old. That being the case, Carioca and his agent are already in talks with the Cruz Azul team. That being the case, those from La Noria are already informed of what the player is asking for to sign with the team from the country’s capital, who are already analyzing his signing at the direct request of Ricardo Ferretti.
Rafael demands a three-year contract with a salary of 5 million dollars for said period of time; that is, a little more than 1.6 million dollars per year. These figures would mark a new top within Cruz Azul, since the best paid today on the campus is Jesús Corona and the Mexican receives around 1.5 million dollars per year. That being the case, the club will have to define if it wants to turn the containment veteran into the highest paid in the squad.
#salary #requirements #Rafael #Carioca #asks #sign #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply