In front of a group of lawyers and advisors along with Mbappé's parents, Real Madrid seems to have finally achieved a resolution in the negotiations. No transfer fee will be charged as Mbappé's contract in the French capital expires this summer, but there is still the small matter of his salary and signing bonus for Madrid to cover.
This is the deal that Mbappé's team has been able to get from the Spanish giant.
When Mbappé signed his extension with PSG in 2022, the €100 million signing bonus he reportedly collected would have been the largest payment to a footballer in the history of the sport. Madrid has surpassed that sum with a bonus of 150 million that will be divided into a five-year contract (according to BBC ).
The base salary proposed by Mbappé of only 15 million per year It is a significant decrease compared to the 25 million offer that Madrid made 18 months ago. However, Mbappé has been able to retain part of his image rights, a luxury that few players have at Real Madrid.
Since missing out on Neymar a decade ago, Real Madrid have embarked on a dazzling youth project, infusing the team with some of the world's most talented prodigies almost stealthily.
Throughout this season, Madrid has systematically extended the contracts of these young stars, protecting itself from the financial power of state clubs (such as PSG).
However, despite recent pay increases, the club's veterans are its highest-paid players. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the final year of their lucrative contracts. While Modric may be on his way out, Kroos could well extend his current contract to team up with Mbappé. Even after the Frenchman's arrival, Kroos would continue to command the club's highest base salary.
The best salaries in the Real Madrid squad
|
PLAYER
|
MONTHLY SALARY (EUROS)
|
Toni Kroos
|
466,000
|
David Alaba
|
430,000
|
Luka modric
|
420,000
|
Vinícius Jr
|
400,000
|
Jude Bellingham
|
400,000
|
Federico Valverde
|
315,000
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
290,000
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
290,000
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
280,000
|
Aurelien Tchouameni
|
245,000
In February, 90min revealed that PSG's offer to Mbappé was approximately the same salary of 70 million euros gross per year that he already earned. However, the club was also willing to retroactively grant Mbappé the €80 million loyalty bonus that he gave up in September.
After rejecting Al Hilal's advances, Mbappe reached a complex agreement with PSG to ensure the club would not be left financially exposed by his departure on a free transfer. Taking into account this deal, which comes out of Mbappé's pocket, and the salary he will earn in Madrid, money clearly has not been the defining factor.
