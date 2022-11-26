The salary of the 32 coaches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

In this World Cup in Qatar 2022 there are great technicians at the head of the countries. In today’s football, the figure of the coach is very important and that is why the federations pay the national selectors very well.
Let’s go with the salaries of the 32 World Cup coaches:
Tunisia is undoubtedly one of the Cinderellas of the championship, but Kadri’s work at the helm of the Central African team has been very good, as he has managed to build a very competitive team that can surprise in this World Cup.
The Senegalese coach has managed to form a very competitive group with high-quality players and despite their defeat in the Africa Cup final, he has led them to the World Cup against Egypt, who started as favorites to qualify.
The Cameroonian has returned his country to a World Cup after they were not in Russia in 2018. Their chances of going through are difficult, but they will surely fight for second place in a complicated group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.
The Colombian coach has great experience in World Cups, having participated in 2006 and 2014. The Costa Rican group is complicated because it is framed with Spain and Germany, we will see if they can surprise.
The Welsh coach managed to qualify his team after beating Ukraine and thanks to this we will be able to enjoy Bale in another World Cup. Wales has been framed in a group in which they can pass, everything will depend on his success.
Ghana has a good generation that can repeat the historic 2010 World Cup in which they almost reached the semifinals. Curiously, their rival to pass the phase will once again be Uruguay, who threw them out in the quarterfinals of 2010.
The Canadian coach made history by qualifying the North American country for the second time to a World Cup. The generation of soccer players that Canada has invites you to dream of a good role in the World Cup.
The Polish coach will want to take advantage of Lewandowski’s last World Cup to play a great role and move on to the round of 16, despite the fact that they are in a difficult group along with Argentina and Mexico.
The current world runner-up finds it difficult to repeat the feat of the previous World Cup, but Dalić is a very experienced coach and will try to play a great role in Modric’s last major tournament.
The Persian team faces a World Cup event with the country in the midst of a process of social change. The Iranian regime is being questioned by various sectors of the country, and the soccer team itself is one of them. Even so, they will try to play a good role in the tournament.
Serbia has great potential and can be one of the surprises of the World Cup. Stojkovic has the challenge of taking advantage of it and trying to go as far as possible.
Ecuador had the dream debut in the World Cup and now hopes to qualify for the next phase at the hands of Gustavo Alfaro, a coach who has done a great job.
The Uruguayan coach has the difficult challenge of making the maestro Tavares forget, who managed to lead the Charrúas to the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup and to the quarterfinals in the following appointments. He will have a good squad to do it.
The North Africans have one of the best generations of players in their history and a very clear game idea devised by the Croatian coach.
The methodical Japanese coach has the difficult task of getting past the group stage in a draw that also includes Spain and Germany, so it will be difficult to see them in the round of 16, but the Japanese have a good team and at least they will compete with each rival.
He is a national team soccer legend. He has won two African Cups with Zambia and the Ivory Coast, and is now building a great team in Saudi Arabia, with whom he hopes to get past the group stage.
He is probably one of the best coaches in the tournament. The Spaniard won everything with FC Barcelona and with Spain he has achieved great performances in the Euro Cup and in the Nations League, but he comes to this event with a very young and inexperienced generation.
Denmark will want to repeat the good results of the last Euro Cup and with the help of Hjulmand it is possible.
The Spaniard faces his third World Cup with a generation that aspired to more, but that ultimately has not been able to demonstrate its quality. This is probably his last chance, and the underdog sign may be in their favor.
The United States has a crop of talented soccer players who could be a real buzz at this World Cup. And at the command of the Pulisic, Musah, Gio Reyna and Weah is Berhalter.
Australia has very few options to advance to the phase, and although Arnold is a great coach, in his group are France and Denmark, two teams from a much higher category.