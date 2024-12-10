One of the most difficult crises that the Government is having to face before closing 2024 is the possible disappearance of Muface. The insurers left the new call void and now a new tender in extremis to provide a solution to the 1.5 million civil servants in Spain whose health care depends on the mutual benefit. In charge of this complicated situation is Oscar Lopezin charge of Ministry of Digital Transition and Public Function. The minister relieved José Luis Escrivá in September 2023, after his departure as governor of the Bank of Spain. From that moment on, López was compensated with a high financial remuneration at the level of the rest of his colleagues in the rest of the portfolios of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, but which was far from what he received as salary in his other jobs until that moment.

While management to maintain muface it is unraveling, Oscar Lopez He receives as salary the amount of 79,415.16 euros gross. The amount is distributed in monthly installments, leaving in the bank account of the Minister of Public Service a gross monthly salary of 6,617.93 euros.

Óscar López’s other salaries

However, the salary as ministers is not the highest he has received. Oscar Lopez in his professional career and it is the first time in the last five years that he has dropped below the 100,000 euros per year. In 2023, for example, he served as Director of the Cabinet of the Presidency of the Government, a job he held until accepting the position of minister. Then, Lopez received a total of 126,905.52 euros gross as salary.

Looking back at your CV, between the years 2020 and 2021, Lopez served as President of Paradoresreceiving a gross annual salary of 191,913.00 euros for his work.