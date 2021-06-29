Leo Messi is one of the best if not the best footballer in the world and has millions of followers in each country. Every time he jumps onto the pitch, he does magic with the ball at his feet, but the Argentine is not only a star on the pitch, he is also a star off the field.
Messi is a very valuable attraction for the big brands and generates large amounts of money, which in the end translates into large contracts and multi-million dollar revenues. Being the best means having a salary that matches your quality. Let’s see how much money Leo Messi can earn in a year.
Leo Messi is playing the Copa América with his national team and has left his renewal with FC Barcelona aside. The Argentine contract ends on June 30 so from that day and unless he renews in the next 24 hours a very curious fact will occur: Leo Messi will not have a contract.
Until that happens, La Pulga has an annual salary of 60 million euros gross at Barcelona, which makes him the highest paid footballer in the world for his club, leaving his two main rivals far behind: Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Advertising is a good source of income for great footballers and behind Messi there are great brands known worldwide. Pepsi that he has been with him since 2006, Adidas, Gatorade, Anheuser Busch or Hard Rock Cafe incorporated in 2021 are some of the sponsors of the Argentine and they report an income of 27 million of euros.
Leo Messi is the second footballer with the most followers on social networks only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. The Barcelona player has 223 million followers on Instagram and that ends up translating into money.
For each sponsored post Messi pockets half a million euros. In total in a year you can win 20 million for their posts on social media.
In total, adding his current contract with FC Barcelona (60 M), advertising revenue (27 M) and income derived from social networks (20 M), Leo Messi earns a whopping 107 million euros, a figure unattainable for many of his colleagues in the profession.
As much as we simplify the figures, Messi’s monthly income is still exorbitant: 9 million euros. In FC Barcelona and in the Argentine national team there are teammates who do not reach 9 million in a year.
If we keep simplifying the low figure but it is still well above the rest of the mortals. In a single working day, Messi wins 293,000 euros, an amount that many of us will not see even working a lifetime.
With every hour that passes, in 60 minutes, Messi’s current account grows 12,000 euros. More or less what a worker who receives the minimum wage in Spain would earn but in one year.
At the minute Messi pocketed 200 euros. No matter where you look at it, these are figures that escape us all.
If any of you were lucky enough to have 9 million euros and don’t know what to spend so much money on, we are going to give you some ideas. Or even Messi himself, this is what can be done with a month’s salary from the Argentine:
