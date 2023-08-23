No more secret pay slips. An important change for all workers. Here is the detail of the EU standard

The European Union has decided to intervene on a sensitive issue, make public the salaries within the companies. This move should help bridge the gender gap between men and women. In fact, the fairer sex in Europe earns on average 13% less compared to males. But how can this disparity be tackled if female workers don’t know how much their male colleagues get to do the same job? Precisely for this – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the EU directive 2023/970 for the equal pay between men and women provides the prohibition of salary secrecy. Therefore, male and female workers will be able to know the salaries of colleagues who carry out the same job. The directive came into force in May, Italy and the other member countries will have three years to implement it: the deadline is set for 7 June 2026.

“If the information received are inaccurate or incompleteworkers have the right to request, personally or through their representatives, clarifications and further and reasonable details regarding the data provided and to receive a reasoned answer“, reads the text. The directive also establishes that those who have suffered pay discrimination based on gender can obtain compensation which includes “the full recovery of outstanding wages and related bonuses or payments in kind, the compensation for missed opportunitiesimmaterial damage, damage caused by other relevant factors”.

Read also: Revision of the EU Stability Pact. Italy presses: reform within the year

Read also: Google, unveiled for the first time secret budgets. How much does he earn in Italy

Subscribe to the newsletter

