No salary increase is contemplated for senior regional positions in the draft Community Budget Bill for 2023 in which the Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Luis Alberto Marín, is working, to present it soon to the Governing Council.

This implies that the president, Fernando López Miras, the directors, general secretaries and general directors will remain for the third consecutive year with a frozen salary, since neither in 2021 nor in 2022 was any increase applied. This was confirmed yesterday to THE TRUTH by sources from the regional Executive, who assure that this measure responds to “an exercise of responsibility at a time of crisis in which so many families are having such a bad time.”

Yes, the remuneration of Community officials will increase by 2.5%, in application of the increase included in the General State Budgets of 2023, still pending approval in the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. This increase can even reach 3.5%, if a series of variables linked to the CPI and nominal GDP are met. This is basic state legislation, so it is mandatory to apply in the autonomous communities. In addition, regional public employees will receive a salary increase of 1.5% corresponding to 2022, which will be applied retroactively, as agreed by the Government of Spain with the unions as a measure to compensate for the increase in the cost of living.

The Executive highlights that it is “an exercise of responsibility at a time when so many families are having a hard time”



The decision to keep the salaries of senior Community officials frozen (trusted personnel are also included) comes after the Regional Assembly decided the same last Friday, when the Board met to approve the Budgets for 2023 and decided not raise the salaries of deputies for the third year, as reported by LA VERDAD.

75,670 euros per year



According to the Transparency Portal of the Community, the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, has been assigned remuneration of 75,670 euros gross per year, which corresponds to 3,770 euros per month. It is exactly the same salary as the eight councilors. Until 2020, these charged about 3,000 euros more than the chief executive, but in the Budgets of that year, prepared before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, a rise was contemplated for the president, so that he received the same amount than the members of the Governing Council. For his part, a general secretary of the council (there are a total of eight) has a salary of 67,058 euros gross per year, while the general directors receive 57,514 euros gross per year.

Nor will the workers of the cabinets of the ministries benefit from the 4% increase



As for the temporary staff of the Community, according to what appears on the Transparency Portal, it is made up of 40 people, whose gross annual remuneration ranges from 56,100 euros for a chief of staff to 30,000 for a press editor.

Sanchez uploads it



The decision of the Government of Fernando López Miras to freeze the salaries of senior officials has not been applied in other administrations. The General State Budget bill for next year (pending approval by the Cortes Generales) contemplates applying the salary increase of 4% of civil servants (2.5% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2022 , retroactively) to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and to the ministers, as well as to the rest of the positions of the second echelon.

The salary increase was also going to be applied to the deputies in Congress, but finally the Table made the decision not to apply it due to the controversy that arose.

In this way, Pedro Sánchez would receive a total of 90,010 euros gross per year, 5,400 more than the vice presidents. A minister earns 79,415 euros gross per year. The highest salary in the State Administration is that of the president of the Constitutional Court, who is assigned 167,169 euros per year.

As for the regional presidents, the salary increase will be applied, among others, to the head of the Executive of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno (3.5%), and that of the Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Rueda (4%), after two years followed by freezing. Like the president of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, among others.

For her part, another regional leader whose salary will be frozen is the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, as contemplated in the Budgets that the PP Government in this region has presented to Parliament.