The salary gap has “stagnated” in a 19.3% And women work for free, compared to men, 47 days a year, according to a report made by the Independent Trade Union and Officials (CSIF). The calculation has been carried out from the latest data of the Tax Agency corresponding to 2023 and has been published this Friday, on the occasion of the day for salary equality, which is commemorated every February 22.

The study reflects that the average annual salary of men was 2023 at 26,390 euros, while women’s was 21,298 euros, which sets the gap in 19.3% -0.6 points less than in 2021 and 2022- when it was 19.9%. This data, according to CSIF, “evidences the discrimination of women still present in the workplace and the failure of the measures in favor of equality. “At this rate, he warns that It would take 32 years to eliminate the wage gapsince three points have been reduced since 2018.

In addition, the report highlights that in public administrations, the average salary of women is 32,137 euros, compared to 35,908 euros charged by media men –10.5% lower-. This difference has increased by two points compared to the previous year, according to the document citing the latest available data from the National Statistics Institute (2021).

The CSIF, the most representative union in public administrations, has analyzed different indicators corresponding to the Tax Agency, Social Security, Active Population Survey, Ministry of Inclusion, Statistical Bulletin of Public Administrations, as well as the Center for Sociological Research. For them labor market It continues to show “an alarming setback in the way to equality”: “The data analyzed and that we now expose us indicate that year after year, women remain majority in temporary hiring, part -time or surpluse children or family “.

They denounce that women continue to “steal” hours and “cornered by perpetuating traditional roles that make them sacrifice their professional career.” Specifically, the report includes data such as the difference between men and women with temporary contracts multiplied by 11 From pandemia. According to the latest Active Population Survey (EPA), if in the last quarter of 2019 there were 27,700 women more than men in temporary hiring, in the same 2024 period there were 342,900 more.

The CSIF indicates, citing those same data, that the number of women hired part -time TRIPLICA TO MEN for sixth consecutive year. Specifically, it indicates that the number of women who work part -time for family care is 391,500, while in the case of men it is 28,000. “In other words: for every man who has welcomed this work modality there are almost 14 women,” he warns.

As for unemployment figures, the union indicates that there are still more women (1.56 million compared to 1.03 million men, according to data from the Ministry of Labor and the Public State Employment Services corresponding to January 2025). He also adds that More than half of inactive people are women. According to the EPA, there are 17,356,700 people, of which women are more than half (57%). Along the same lines, almost 90% of inactive people for home are women.

Greater gap in public administrations

The CSIF, on public administrations, warns that the figures of instability “are worse than in the private sector”, since the number of women with temporary contracts is twice as that of men (667,100 women compared to 347,700), while Women with part -time contracts are more than triple (181,100 women compared to 56,500 men).

For this reason, the union holds the Executive. “The government is responsible for these figures since breaches the obligation to elaborate equal plans and a salary audit in the field of public administrations. In the public sector, unjustified salary inequalities occur in concepts such as the specific complement, productivity, horizontal professional career, etc., “he points out.

Given these data, from CSIF they require the Government to carry out a Annual analysis and evaluation of the gender gap both in public administrations and in private companies, as well as the effects of pandemic, with specific measures to promote conciliation and co -responsibility in the distribution of tasks.





Specifically, some proposals such as the implementation of conciliation measures without remuneration loss transfer to the Executive; the development of the directive for paental paid permission; the generalized implementation of equality plans, both in private companies and in administrations; The universal creation of places for children’s schools from 0 to 3 years of public and free nature.

They also ask for the promotion of co -responsibility through training and awareness campaigns; The creation of the figure of the union delegate specialized in equality and against gender violence in each work center and the implementation of the Official Registry of Public Administration Equal Plans, Specific Audits and Integration of the Gender Approach.