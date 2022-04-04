Agent fees are driving a ton of money out of the system. La Liga has introduced a cap on the total salaries that each club is authorized to pay: it can also be done in Italy
The model is virtuous, or perhaps it is simply the only one possible to save our football from default: introducing the salary cap. Of course, it can generate a few passing tears, such as those Messi shed when he was forced to leave Barcelona, who became unable to bear his salary (as monstrous as the quality of his feet, but now unsustainable for the Catalan club’s ruined accounts afterwards. waste and Covid).
