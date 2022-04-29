The two Milanese are not only separated by two points: the economic comparison between the two clubs says that …
In the standings there are two points, while the difference in the wages is 30 million euros. However, if the Rossoneri are ahead in the top flight ranking, the Nerazzurri are the ones who record the highest amounts in the ranking of gross salaries given to the players. Inter have in fact a gross salary of 130 million euros, while Milan stops at 100 million.
