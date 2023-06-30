The Region of Murcia, which appears in the last positions of all salary statistics published in Spain, instead of cutting ground and approaching the average income of all Spaniards, distanced itself even further from them during the year 2021, according to the data from the Labor Price Index (IPT) for said exercise published yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Salaries rose a 2.1% national average in 2021, their biggest rise since 2018, when they shot up 5.6%, according to the IPT. In the Region of Murcia, however, the increase was only 0.5%, the lowest of all the autonomous communities.

This indicator measures the variation in the wage cost paid by employers for the set of existing jobs, but without being affected by changes in the quantity and quality of jobs.

Services and construction were the activities with the highest increases, and energy supply, the only one that reduced them

In this way, the composition effect is discounted, which is due, among other factors, to changes in the number of hours worked, the type of contract, characteristics of the workers, their seniority and their professional promotion.

The 2.1% wage increase registered in 2021 contrasts with the 0.6% drop experienced by wages in 2020, the year the covid pandemic began.

The evolution of the IPT since 2016 has been discreet in the Region of Murcia, where only the 4.8% increase in 2018 stands out. The rest of the year, the increases have gone from 1.8% in 2020 to 0.1% in 2016 or 0.3% of 2019.

National IPT data show that wages rose in 2021 for both women (+2.3%) and men (+1.9%), increased 3% among those hired temporarily and 1.9% % among permanent workers, and it grew in all age groups, especially among workers between 25 and 34 years of age (+2.4%).

By sectors



According to this statistic, the economic activities that presented the highest salary increases in 2021 compared to 2020 were other services (4.4%), construction (4%), Public Administration (3.7%), water supply (3.1 %) and trade (2.5%).

By age, it was the range from 25 to 34 years where salaries grew the most and where least, among those under 25

The hospitality industry, for its part, raised its salaries by 1.4%, and energy supply was the only activity that cut salaries compared to 2020, with a decrease of 4.4%.

By type of contract, the salary of temporary workers rose 3% in 2021, compared to an increase of 1.9% among permanent workers, while by type of shift, full-time workers saw their salaries increased by 2, 2% and part-time employees, 1.6%.

Analyzing labor prices by occupation, plant and machinery operators and assemblers were the ones who experienced the lowest wage rise, with an increase of 0.6%, followed by workers in catering services and military occupations (1.2 %).

Technicians and professionals



At the other extreme, the greatest salary increases were registered by technicians and professionals (3.1%) and directors and managers (2.9%).

By age, the salary increased in all age groups in 2021. The greatest increase occurred in the 25-34 age group (2.4%), followed by the 35-44 age group (2.3%) and of those aged 45 to 54 (2.2%). The most moderate rise was registered among those under 25 years of age (1.1%).