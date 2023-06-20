Accounts Chamber: the salary of scientists in Russia was below the plan in 46 leading universities of the country

The Ministry of Education and Science in 2022 failed to achieve the planned level of salaries for scientists and teaching staff, which is 200 percent of the average salary in the region. The indicator turned out to be lower than required in 42 head universities of the country and 45 branches in 27 regions. About this following the results of the audit of budget execution in the field of higher education and science reported Accounts Chamber.

The auditors also reported on a number of identified financial irregularities and shortcomings. For the most part, they were related to the conduct of an inventory and the maintenance of a turnover document schedule. The total amount of violations amounted to 2.3 billion rubles, the organizations eliminated them during the audit.

Separate violations by the Ministry of Education and Science were found in the disposal of federal property and in monitoring compliance with the conditions for the provision of interbudgetary transfers and subsidies to legal entities.

At the same time, the Accounts Chamber highly appreciated the level of execution of expenditures – 99.7 percent for the Ministry of Education and Science. 97.8 percent of the plan was spent on the implementation of the Federal Targeted Investment Program (FTIP), but only 44 percent of investments were actually disbursed. Accounts receivable for FTIP facilities increased 2.4 times.

Earlier, during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023), Russian President Vladimir Putin called for making the Russian economy an economy of high wages. According to him, the future of the country lies in high technologies, and it is impossible to achieve high-quality work in this area using low-skilled and low-paid labor.