Wílmar Roldán.
The 2024 season has started and the first date is at stake.
Colombian football It is already underway with the start of the championship on its first date and the referees are once again the center of attention of the fans and the press.
Precisely, coinciding with the start of the championship, the salaries of referees in Colombia for this season have been revealed.
According to the data disseminated in X by the account @juzgandojueces, the salary will be between $270,000 and $2,735,000.
According to the data, per match coached during 2024 a central judge will obtain $2,735,000, while the assistants will have a total payment of $1,914,000.
For the year 2023, the payment for the central referee was $2,500,000. On the other hand, the person in charge of the VAR and the VAR assistant will receive $1,914,000. and $1,370,000, respectively.
Likewise, the fourth referee is the one who receives the least payment per game, obtaining the sum of $276,000.
For the home run and final games of the Colombian tournament, the organizing entity has determined to grant greater bonuses than the base salary.
Journalist Carlo Antonio Velez revealed that in the most recent case of the first leg of the SUperliga, the referee Diego Ruiz who was dispensing justice between Junior and Millonarios, received $4,110,000, while the assistants obtained $2,875,000.
📌 This is what referees in Colombia will earn during 2024. It is worth remembering that they are paid per match refereed. data @juzgandojueces 👈
Referee: $2,735,000
Attendees: $1,914,000
VAR: $1,914,000
AVAR: $1,370,000
4th referee: $276,000
— The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) January 22, 2024
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
R F
