Sakharov was a theoretical physicist, who made a fundamental contribution to the development of his country’s nuclear weapons, but also to cosmology, particle physics and nuclear power for civilian use. “My destiny was in some ways exceptional and I don’t say this out of false modesty but to be precise. It was bigger than my person, I just tried to live up to it”, wrote Sakharov who, together with others, between 1987 and 1988, founded Memorial, the organization for the defense of human rights and the recovery of historical memory.

In February 1989, during a trip to Italy, he visited the editorial office of the Adnkronos news agency, then in via di Ripetta, welcomed by the director Giuseppe Marra, because he wanted to “get to know personally the interlocutors of Gorki’s days”. the journalists who had formed for him, at the time of his exile, a tenuous thread with the outside world. In 1984, during Sakharov’s exile, the press agency had organized a press conference in Rome for the daughter of the Nobel Prize winner, Tatiana, a channel of communication between her isolated father and the world.

The SaKharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, awarded for the first time in 1988 to Nelson Mandela and Anatoly Marchenko, is the highest recognition that the European Union bestows on human rights efforts. It is attributed to individuals, groups and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to protecting freedom of thought. The last one was awarded to Alexei Navalny, an opponent of Vladimir Putin and a Russian political prisoner.