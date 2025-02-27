Chapter number 220 of the crew podcast 18 is titled ‘First of all, sailors‘. Jaume Soler Albertí talk with Juan Merediz, who claims to be a sailor before regatista. And so also defines so many navigators who love the sea. The episode reviews The end of the Vendée Globe When there are still several ships to cross the arrival line, more than a month after the winner did.

You can listen to the full chapter below or on the website Crew 18.