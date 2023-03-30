The Minister of Business and Labor of the Generalitat, Roger Torrent, during the official presentation this afternoon of the Barcelona Capital Náutica Foundation. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

Sports legacy, social self-esteem and economic engine. The Barcelona Capital Náutica Foundation, made up of all the administrations and four other economic entities, presented the Copa del América this Thursday as the tip of the iceberg of the “blue economy” of Catalonia and Barcelona. “We want to be the nautical capital of the world,” the entity has claimed.

The event will be held in October 2024, and a study by the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) ensures that the competition will generate an economic impact of more than 1,200 million euros for Catalonia and will create 19,000 jobs between its appointment, in March 2022, and its celebration; as assured by the Minister of Business and Labor Roger Torrent at the event. The counselor has defended strengthening the research ecosystem and placing the territory at the maritime vanguard.

The Copa América is the main course of the Barcelona City Council’s commitment to the blue economy, those productive projects linked to the maritime environment. “It will leave a positive legacy and will increase the link between the sea and citizens, especially among young people”, remarked Laia Bonet, deputy mayor of Agenda 2030 and Sports of the Catalan capital. The city has been undergoing the reform of the Olympic Port for years, with the closure of entertainment venues, since the City Council decided to win spaces for citizens with businesses linked to the sea or nautical.

The presentation has served to show consensus between the administrations involved: Generalitat de Catalunya, City Council, central government and the Provincial Council; scenario that those involved themselves have celebrated. “This is one of the few things that generate unity”, has admitted Lluís Salvadó, president of the Port of Barcelona. The new Government delegate in Catalonia, Carles Prieto, has made his first speech in office, claiming precisely this unity: “The America’s Cup will strengthen relations between administrations; We know that things work better that way.”

The sailing competition does not have to be the end point of this process of physical-cultural transformation in Catalonia, according to the administrations. Barcelona will be the venue for a UN summit on the oceans in 2024, and the territory will host local regattas to promote this sport among the population. The Generalitat also intends to develop a plan to reactivate ports and clubs in Catalonia.

