Fifteen years ago, the richest man in my family, my mother’s older brother who did not marry or had children, died of cancer at an early age, before becoming an old man.

That man who loved dogs and came out … To sail on a sailboat on weekends he knew how to knead a vast fortune as a mining entrepreneur. In the brief months that his agony lasted, my mother’s family was shaken by a myriad of gossip and rumors about who would be lucky to keep the copious monies of the sick magnate.

None of those talks considered me favorite among the beneficiaries of my mother’s older brother. It was taken for granted that that wealthy uncle would not leave me a cent. We had had a cordial relationship when I was young and studied laws. I invited me to lunch in his house, a historical property that had been the residence of an aristocratic president, and we drank white wine, while making fun of the entire family, making me laugh. Then we distanced ourselves because I left into exile and published some novels that he asked me not to publish. He deeply disliked that these books caused a certain scandal in the city of dust and fog, where we had both born. He deplored that I chose to be a famous little man who came out in the newspapers and on television. That very rich uncle never came out in newspapers or television. It seemed like a vulgarity to exhibit in public, let yourself be portrayed in social events, turn your face and your voice into merchandise. He did not concessions in that regard: his private life belonged to him anymore anymore.

Since then, we stop being friends. He didn’t invite me to eat more at home. I probably looked like a spy, an infiltrate, a death inside the family. I didn’t trust me. I knew that I wrote fictions inspired by the private lives of people who, like him, had exerted a more or less powerful influence on my destiny. I knew there were no secrets. He knew that he was a great literary character and that I could succumb to the temptation to give him life in a novel.

He sadded me that we were distancing ourselves because, when I was a child, I admired him really, maybe because my father had no love and even saw him hostility. How much I would have liked that extravagant uncle was my father, how different my life would have been. Because, unlike my father, that bald uncle and bachelor, smiling or cascarrabias, cult and refined, gossip and rude, seemed to have a genuine appreciation, and that is why he once invited me to his house in the bay, four hours to the south of the city, and we share a room, both well warmed and with two pairs of stockings, as he also took me to his house in the mountains, meters high, near your silver mines. Those warm memories were blurred when, being a writer, I challenged the authority of that opulent uncle and decided that the fuel of my first novels would not be my public life, but my private life, or my private lives, because I believed that it was there, in the field of intimacy, in the territory in the flames of the high and the low passions, where the truths of an individual were hidden.

When that powerful man died, without him to say goodbye to him, in the ancient house and ungantasmada where he spent his whole life, he left a generous will, making many rich in the family, mainly to his sisters, and his favorite niece, and his favorite nephew, who worked next to him in the mining company and, because of his intelligence, discretion and nobility, he wanted to have the son. All my nine brothers also inherited enough money and, thanks to that unexpected rain of wealth, they could reinvent their lives, for better or worse.

Nobody was surprised that I did not inherit anything. I didn’t deserve that money. Months before that formidable man died, I had written a journalistic column listing my worst enemies, and, without knowing that that relative decimated by cancer had little life left, I had mentioned it as one of my adversaries, together with my father, the president of the Republic and a writer. I am sure that before publishing that bilious column I had already been ignored in its various wills. But, after that guerrilla text, that man who said goodbye to a novel life, and who saw my novels with disdain, punished my careful and inamistous behavior and favored all my brothers, but not me.

Since then, I set out to write a novel about him, his sisters, his favorite nephews, and also about my nine rewarded brothers in his will. I didn’t want it to be a grudging or vindictive story. On the contrary, I was encouraged by the desire to turn the fascinating life of that man into a novel at the height of his legend. He wanted to recreate that extraordinary life, describe his greatness and his miseries, and turn it into an immortal character. I also wanted to tell how our lives changed in the family, for better or worse.

I have been writing that novel for years and I feel that I have not finished it yet. It scares me that it is too extensive and is weighted by an excessive population of characters. At the moment, and still a work in progress, the plot consists of three parts: the life of my brothers before the uncle made them rich; The life of the millionaire uncle who becomes Billonario and the cruel months in which he agonizes, comforted by my mother, who sleeps by his side; And the life of my brothers after his death, when they all have fortune, thanks to him. I wanted to tell what the family was like before inheriting their money and how it was after receiving it. I wanted to describe how that wealth did not always brought happiness in the family already caused fierce fights, legal disputes and wars between brothers.

The tentative title of that novel, since I began to write it fifteen years ago, is or remains “the sacred family.” However, I don’t know if I should publish it. My mother, who will soon turn eighty -five, and who, of course, has not read the novel, asks me not to publish it. She has always been very kind with me. Knowing that his older brother had not included me among his legatees, he sought me and made me a donation to match things with my graceful brothers. Therefore, and because I love my mother and enough dislikes I have caused him, I doubt if I should publish the novel, or if I let her rest for a while. Sometimes I think: maybe I better publish when my mother is no longer among us. Then I tell myself: my mother will live a hundred years, I will die before her, life is now and she is already accustomed to my novels don’t like. It is not an easy decision. My wife advises me not to hurry. But I feel the hurry of the suicide that should undertake certain burning tasks before leaving.

Of course, none of my brothers will like the novel. I have seven men men. I get along with almost everyone. We are not great friends, but I want to believe that they appreciate me, although I know that they rarely read me. That said, I do not doubt that, if I publish the novel, they will all be furious with me and will say that I have been an infiditor, unfair and felon for counting in a fiction the secrets of the family. They will then tell me what they have told me so many times: you did not have the right to assault my private life, to loot my intimacy, to tell my secrets. And I will be silent, thinking that perhaps they are right and that I am probably a bad brother, for trying to be a good writer. But, if I want to novel the history of the family, and tell how the wealthy uncle caused the re -foundation of our family, I am obliged, from an artistic point of view, to tell everything, including how my brothers were before the inheritance and what they became after the testator considered them in his last will.

Interestingly, every afternoon, when I feel to write, I think of my mother’s older brother, the wealthy uncle who left me nothing, not even one of his many books. I guess it’s a way to preserve it alive in my memory and my heart. I shouldn’t have moved away from him. I would have liked to give him a hug, before seeing him leave in that, the last of his journeys, sailing in the Sea of ​​Eternity, as the captain of his beloved sailboat.