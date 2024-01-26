Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Oskar Lafontaine joins the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance. His wife's party is the ex-leftist's fourth party. He is also scheduled to speak at the party conference.

Saarbrücken – The newly founded one Party around ex-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht receives prominent addition: Oskar Lafontaine, ex-leftist and former finance minister under Gerhard Schröder (SPD), has announced his joining the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – For Reason and Justice” (BSW). That's what she reports Saarbrücken newspaper.

Lafontaine's entry into the BSW shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as it is his wife's party. Lafontaine and Wagenknecht announced their relationship in 2011 before marrying in 2014. “Of course I’m a member of the BSW,” said Lafontaine. He said he had previously promoted Wagenknecht's party on Facebook Mirror with.

Lafontaine, the man of many parties, now in the Wagenknecht alliance

For Lafontaine, the Wagenknecht alliance is not the first party – or the second. Overall, throughout his political career he was a member of the Left, the SPD, the WASG (Work & Social Justice – The Electoral Alternative) and the PDS. He was also able to achieve considerable success in the SPD and the Left. Among other things, Lafontaine was the first social democratic prime minister of Saarland, finance minister under former Chancellor Schröder and left-wing leader in Saarland.

The 80-year-old left the Left in 2022, which he co-founded in 2005 after a falling out with Chancellor Schröder. The reason he gave for leaving was that the left no longer met his demands. “I wanted there to be a left-wing alternative to the politics of social insecurity and inequality in the political spectrum, which is why I co-founded the Left party. Today’s left has abandoned this claim,” he said in a statement. He now seems to have found this alternative.

Lafontaine is supposed to speak about the Wagenknecht alliance at the party conference

The BSW will hold its first party conference next Saturday in Berlin, reports Berlin newspaper. Lafontaine is scheduled to speak at the event, as the BSW announced in an email. The event will take place in the former GDR cinema Kosmos. In addition to Wagenknecht and Lafontaine, co-chair Amira Mohamed Ali and the top candidate for the European elections Fabio De Masi are also expected.

According to surveys, Wagenknecht's new party is off to a real flying start. The party can expect election results of up to 8 percent, especially in the upcoming elections in East Germany. This was the result of a survey by Infratest Dimap on behalf of the MDR. The party wants to appeal to left-wing and conservative voters with its program. He suspects that it could become real competition for the AfD, which is partly right-wing extremist Mirror.

Wagenknecht had also already spoken to the government about possible participation in the government Time expressed. “We have to be prepared to possibly participate in a government,” said Wagenknecht. In order to prevent the AfD from forming a government in some federal states, the party is also prepared to hold talks with the Thuringian Left or the CDU in Saxony. “If we can really implement better policies, we won’t duck away,” said Wagenknecht. (nhi)