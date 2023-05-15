The Economist Abdoulaye Mar Dieye (Senegal, 1952) has spent half her life working for the United Nations and knows how to deal with difficult destinations. However, when Antonio Guterres appointed him special coordinator for development in the Sahel, he assumed that he had a task worthy of titans. For a decade this region has been plunged into a crisis in which climate change, poverty and the frustration of its inhabitants have opened the door to jihadist groups that hit the population extremely hard. How can you talk about development in a place like this? Even aware of the challenge, Dieye does not lose her smile or her optimism. Last week he was in Madrid, where he met, among others, with the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Pilar Cancela.

ASK. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are at the epicenter of a security crisis that has caused millions of displaced persons and more than 30,000 deaths in 11 years, a problem that, far from disappearing, has grown worse. What are the reasons that explain a deterioration of the situation so accelerated?

ANSWER. They are interconnected crises that feed off each other. Climate change is one reason, as is poor development: the social contract between the state and the citizens and between the communities themselves has broken down. Furthermore, the mismanagement of the Libyan crisis in 2012 was an accelerating element. But historical factors are forgotten. We are dealing with huge countries, an error that comes from the Berlin Conference: States were created with very limited viability, where investments were concentrated in the capitals while remote and border areas became spaces of misgovernment. As the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said, “war horses abound in the slums.” The Sahel needs something like a Marshall Plan, but it is not happening. World War II destroyed the European productive apparatus, in the Sahel it was the structural adjustment plans of the nineties that destroyed what little there was. There is no industrialization that gives employment to young people, who join terrorist groups because they have no alternatives.

Q. Are we facing a crisis of the state model?

R. Until we reinvent the state model in the Sahel, we will not get out of this. The inhabitants of these peripheral areas would have to decide on their societies and their development. We have inherited colonial models that we apply to very large spaces where the Sahelian elites have appropriated governance, which must be returned to the communities. As long as we do not reflect on all this, it does not matter what is invested in the Sahel. You will not be able to prosper.

Q. Some emerging social movements in Africa defend this idea and look for solutions in the pre-colonial past, where we find long periods of stability and equilibrium, sometimes precarious and fragile, but perhaps more adapted to reality.

The West and the African countries themselves underestimate the political project inherent to jihadism, which drinks from its sources in Syria and Iraq

R. I’m not a fan of kingdoms and monarchies, but in the past we’ve had governance models that have worked. The Mali Empire, Sundiata Keita, the Manden Charter of 1240, all of this tells us about a stable administration in which it was established that the communities should not go to war, as well as the principle of solidarity and respect for the environment. , among other things. It is not about replicating, but about being inspired. We have swept the history of Africa under the rug even though we can learn a lot from it.

Q. Jihadist groups roam wide regions of the Sahel, collect taxes and recruit fighters, all despite the existence of a United Nations mission in Mali and, until a year ago, a robust French-led military operation. Is it a failure of the international community?

R. More than failure, very limited results. France reacted quickly in 2013, otherwise we would have had Afghanistan. That reactivity was healthy. However, there was a lack of regional solidarity. The African Union and ECOWAS should have been much more active. We were slow trigger, which gave the jihadists time to advance. If Birama’s cabin catches fire, Amadou’s cabin will also burn down and he has to react quickly. But what worries me the most is the existence of a kind of Bermuda Triangle in the Sahel with an economy based on illicit trafficking, arms, drugs, migrants, medicines or fuel, which is growing and may even surpass the formal economy. A migrant smuggler can earn up to $1,500 a month, there it is something huge, attractive to anyone. Intervening there should be a priority.

Q. Do you think that said trafficking is an objective in itself or rather a means to achieve another end?

R. Both. There is a banditry component in terrorism, it is not just ideology. Since there is a business that prospers, the economic actors appear. The jihadists even want to go to the Gulf countries like Benin or Togo to also control the access to the sea. It is a strategy of economic control to extend political control. The West and the African countries themselves underestimate the political project inherent to jihadism, which draws from its sources in Syria and Iraq and always seeks the weak point. The terrorists defeated in Syria and the Sahel find a religious proximity to the population, which allows them to create sympathy. They intend to shift the center of gravity of jihadism towards the Sahel.

It is necessary to ensure that a continent like Africa or a region like the Sahel have a voice and vote, and stop being residual areas in international governance

Q. The advance of terrorism has caused strong political instability, with several coups d’état and military juntas supported by part of the population. What should be a higher priority, the fight against jihadism or the return of democracy?

R. It is a false dichotomy, we have to promote both in parallel. Power must return to the people, democracy is the best form of governance that exists. The usurpation of power by any kind of force, be it military or civilian, must not be tolerated. At the same time, I am against going mechanically to organize elections without fixing the basic problems. But the international community does not dedicate the necessary efforts.

Q. The western region of Africa is going through a convulsive period of revision of its way of relating to the world and, specifically, to the old metropolis: the debate on the CFA franc, the restitution of the objects of colonization and a strong anti-French sentiment (and by anti-western extension) are more than fashionable. What impact can it have on the development of the Sahel?

The accent has been placed on the security of the region by the Armed Forces instead of on human security

R. It is much more a frustration than an anti-French feeling. France has been on the front line and there is a colonial issue, so they take the hit. We have not responded to the aspirations and hopes of the population. It is above all a demand from the Sahelian population for greater international solidarity that is sometimes instrumentalized.

Q. New international actors such as the Arab countries, China, Turkey, Morocco and especially Russia, are increasingly present in the Sahel. Is it a struggle for economic or geopolitical reasons?

R. That is the spirit of the moment. Going well beyond the Sahel, the tectonic plates of world geopolitics are shifting. The tension between the great powers and the emergence of others creates powerful tectonic movements and a weak link in the world architecture such as the Sahel has difficulties in adapting. They cannot be asked to choose sides. We must go to deeper reflections on world governance and we are avoiding them, such as the reform of the UN Security Council, which is obsolete. It is necessary to ensure that a continent like Africa or a region like the Sahel have a voice and a vote, and stop being residual areas in international governance.

If I had to award the Nobel Peace Prize, I would choose the people of the Sahel for their resilience

Q. The civilian population of the Sahel suffers especially the consequences of the conflict, either as direct victims of violence or in the form of exodus and hunger. The armed actors who commit all kinds of violations and abuses. Do you think the world is aware of the dimension of the crisis and the threat it represents to everyone? Is enough being done?

R. I worry a lot. We have to strengthen our intervention instruments to increase the protection of civilians. I am also concerned about the excessive militarization, the emphasis has been placed on securing the region by the Armed Forces instead of human security. For example, promoting the return of the State to the areas from which it has disappeared so that they can provide basic social services. It is very necessary and it is not being done.

Q. Countries such as Mauritania or Niger have carried out more or less discreet initiatives for dialogue and even negotiation with the so-called terrorist groups and local communities in Mali and Burkina Faso. Do you think the solution is through dialogue?

R. The Ivorian President Houphouët Boigny used to say, based on an African proverb, that dialogue is the weapon of the strong. It is important to understand that the general interest is greater than the sum total of individual interests. It is important to dialogue, especially with the one against whom we are fighting. I believe in that power and I congratulate President Bazoum, who in my opinion is a visionary of peace. I know that there are countries, especially Western ones, that are against dialogue, but that is nonsense. Only dialogue can dilute a crisis situation like this. It can be direct or indirect, but we have to sit down and talk.

The liberation of the Sahel requires the liberation of its girls, who are prisoners of genital mutilation, early marriage and exclusion from school

Q. With the jihadist groups?

R. With the worst of your enemies. Silence or lack of dialogue is what causes guns to crackle. No one can win without dialogue.

Q. Despite the challenges, you exude a kind of optimism. Do you think there is a way out of this crisis?

R. If I had to award the Nobel Peace Prize, I would choose the population of the Sahel for its resilience. Despite all the violence, they have faith and hope. I was recently in Niamey with Amina Mohamed and we met girls who at first were very reserved and shy, but when they saw that Sahelian mother who is number two in the United Nations, they understood that there is hope. The liberation of the Sahel requires the liberation of its girls, who are prisoners of genital mutilation, early marriage and exclusion from school or development processes. As long as we do not liberate the Sahelian girls, we are not going to liberate the Sahel. That hope is everywhere and I can’t afford not to have confidence in the future.

