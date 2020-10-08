In 2021, the new army personnel carrier will be deployed in the Sahel, where it will replace the VAB (Front Armored Vehicle), the first of which rolled off production lines 44 years ago.

The two figures, in the soggy grass of the Satory camp, do not merge: the Griffon is high on its six wheels, the VAB is stockier on its four wheels. It is also from the outside that we discover a specificity of the new troop transport: its body is in the shape of a V, which allows to attenuate – by dispersing it on the outside – the breath of the explosion of an artisanal mine. In the Sahel, the IED, the improvised explosive device placed on the sides of a road or a track, is responsible for about a third of the deaths among French soldiers.

You enter at the back of the Griffon through a door which drops down, like a drawbridge, and forms a ramp. A harnessed, equipped, helmeted, armed soldier stands there and can move to his seat. In the VAB, the movements were more … problematic. Space was reduced there, the fault of the engine installed in the cabin. In short, the Griffon is more comfortable, and even in the Army, it is not a bad word.

Comfort is not to be neglected. It allows a good recovery of our men, and to be in shape for the mission.Lieutenant Paul-Florent, of the 13th Battalion of Alpine Huntersto franceinfo

Because the Griffon has a real asset: it is air-conditioned. In the Sahel, the temperature in a VAB can rise to 50 or 60 °. In May 2018, a legionnaire had even measured 72 °. “Air conditioning changes everything“, agrees Master Corporal Matthieu. This alpine hunter of the 13th BCA has already made a Barkhane warrant, in a VAB. And for him”even if we are always ready“, the Griffon’s air conditioning is an undeniable plus:”we are more energetic, more ‘inside’ when it comes to disembarking. When we do an 8 hour day in a vehicle, it makes all the difference“.

At the back of the Griffon, each soldier can store his weapon in a bag, attached to his seat. In front, the covers are fixed to the ceiling, above the pilot and the captain. The pilot, this October day, is Private 1st Class Théo. He has his HGV license – the Griffon weighs 25 tonnes – but “it’s almost like a car“. The machine is gifted in crossing, thanks to its six driving wheels, it is manoeuvrable thanks to four steered wheels, and powerful, thanks to its 400 horsepower engine.”It’s nice“said Theo, with a smile.

The soundproofing of the Griffon makes the atmosphere more serene in the body. We speak freely, without shouting, and that makes the fight more fluid. And that, I like …Captain Florent, of the 13th BCAto franceinfo

And inside, we can hear each other talking. What changes from the VAB, where you have to shout to be heard, the fault again with this engine placed in the cabin. Here too, it is a big change, a real plus, abounds Captain Florent, unit commander: “Ten days ago, we were in high intensity combat training in Mourmelon. The serenity that emerges in the Griffon, the calm, make the maneuver more fluid“.

Especially since in the cabin, radio communications are reduced. Most of the instructions go through the installed touch screens. Each vehicle is in the “bubble scorpion“, the name of the real-time data sharing system. The tactical maps display all the positions: those of friendly armored vehicles, those of combat groups, those of drones and helicopters. As soon as one spots a target , reporting to others is automatic.

A Griffon, on the Canjuers camp, in December 2019, during the pilot training of the 3rd Marine Infantry Regiment (ARMEE DE TERRE)

The other side of the coin: the Griffon, while its deployment in the Sahel is approaching, has not yet endured the heat, the sand, the dust of the Malian tracks. The VAB has this advantage: rustic, without too much electronics, it is easily repairable and troubleshooting. Packed with new technologies, the Griffon seems more fragile and sensitive to the environment “very abrasive“in which Barkhane operates. The new armored vehicle, already available in certain regiments in France, was tested in Djibouti, before therefore going to reinforce Operation Barkhane.

In 1976, when the 1st VAB was delivered to the Army, the car of the year was a Simca 1307. In 2020, the car of the year is the new Peugeot 208: it is more agile, more powerful , safer and more comfortable, but a mechanic without any notion of electronics will not be able to restart it in the event of a breakdown …