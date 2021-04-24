The legend of the Chadian Army travels in a Toyota Land Cruiser truck armed with the Milan anti-tank missile system. His troops have fought in the desert on these fast and highly maneuverable cars. In reality, Chad’s status as gendarme in the Sahel responds to necessity turned into virtue. The country’s history is a succession of conflicts, mainly with Libya, its northern neighbor, disputed by the Aouzou Strip, a border area rich in uranium. Colonel Gaddafi longed to turn it into a satellite state, a platform to expand his influence in the region, and his meddling in domestic politics was constant. President Idriss Déby, recently deceased, was hardened in that contest in which he participated as a pilot and that would lead him to the deputy headquarters of the General Staff.

The fight against Tripoli always had French economic and tactical support, regardless of the status of the current president. Light vehicles defeated the armored and infantry of the Libyan Islamic Legion in the late 1980s. That victory elevated Hissene Hibré, the Chadian David later turned into the Saharan Pinochet. His regime tortured and killed 40,000 people of all walks of life. Idriss Déby recovered the Toyota guns to overthrow the tyrant and replace him. For thirty years, the leader was our friend in N’Djamena for the Elysee, the White House and the NATO command. He, his troops and the accumulated war experience, served the West to stand up to the growing irruption of jihadism in the Sahel.

Mahamat Déby Itno, son and successor of the late president, assumes an enormous responsibility as guarantor of regional stability. These are some of the military challenges that the also known as General Kaká, head of the Transitional Military Council, will have to face.

Liptako-gourma The jihadist oil stain

The jihadist expansion in the Sahel was manifested with the first offensive in northern Mali in 2012, crushed by the French Operation Serval, and which already had Chadian military input. The media spoke of a Gallic victory and falsely closed what was only a conjunctural action, the superposition of their fundamentalist theses on the Tuareg demands. From there, new groups emerged and areas of influence were divided into the vast Liptako Gourma region, which comprises central and eastern Mali, western Niger, and northern and eastern Burkina Faso. The latter country is witnessing an absolute socio-economic disaster due to the forced displacement of one million people, 5% of the population.

Lake Chad A conflict over troubled waters

The Lake Chad crisis is the most pressing problem facing General Kaka. Last year, the N’Djamena regime called it a “war zone.” The situation resembles the Malian one because since the Chadian Army offensive in 2015 against Boko Haram there was a false impression that the problem had been solved. The gang had spread its offensive through Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad without the military alliance of the affected countries being able to contain it. Déby’s intervention was decisive, but the conflict remains.

Libya The dead end maze

Libyan lawlessness has had an extraordinary influence on the instability of its neighboring countries. The war and political change in Chad have come from the north, from the mountains of Tibesti, and the death of Idriss Déby occurred on the occasion of the recent offensive of the Front for Change and Concord of Chad (Fact), which can resume his attacks to defeat the seemingly fledgling General Kaka.

The Fact militiamen are from the Gorane or Tubu ethnic group, one of the peoples that inhabit the troubled south of Libya, often in conflict with the Arab and Tuareg communities and the origin of Hissene Habré, the Chadian tyrant tried and convicted in Senegal. France advocates a stable government in Tripoli that takes control of the southern province of Fezzan and prevents it from being, as it has been until now, the backyard from which instability in Chad is fostered.

Central African Republic and Sudan The other convulsive borders

Chad’s political influence on Central African politics has been another constant in its history. The Déby regime supported the guerrillas with which former President François Bozizé conquered the capital and was also very permissive with the Séléka coalition when it took control and caused a spiral of violence.

The Sudanese border to the east is a porous territory also under great stress. Between 2005 and 2010, both countries experienced a warlike conflict motivated by Khartoum’s support for rebel factions that even entered the capital in 2009. Chad is home to hundreds of thousands of Darfuris who have fled their land and has supported the Organizations fighting against the central government, while Sudan has allowed the Janjauid, the Arab militias, to penetrate the neighboring country to harass refugees and locals.