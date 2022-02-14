To Brenda Gill, professor at Alabama State University and co-author of Pan-Africanism in modern times (Lexington Books), never ceases to amaze you. When his research deals with the African continent as a whole —from the Mediterranean coast to Cape Needles in South Africa— he often encounters the same bewilderment: “Sub-Saharan academics and politicians do not understand why I include, for example, Libya; They tell me that they are Arabs there, not Africans.”

An automatic adjudication of identities that Hanae Bezad, Moroccan activist and founder of Douar Tech, a digital inclusion platform. In his meetings with other collaborators of Smart Africa (ambitious program of technological innovation), she is always the only North African in the room. “A couple of weeks ago, talking to someone from Nigeria, she asked me if she was familiar with Africa. [su gesto de incredulidad resulta ostensible incluso por videoconferencia]. I told him, very seriously, that I was as African as he was. He ended up apologizing,” she recounts.

The anecdotes of Gill and Bezad exemplify the identity gap that divides the continent. Generalizing, between black and Arab Africa. A fracture gestated over a slow fire, nurtured in part by the extreme aridity of the Sahara and with an undeniable racial component. Ali Mazrui, a distinguished Kenyan academic who died in 2014, categorized two types of pan-Africanism decades ago. Understood the term in its less rigorous meaning, as a mere feeling of belonging between individuals with a common root. Without necessarily contemplating the aspiration of political unity.

For Mazrui, sub-Saharan pan-Africanism is the exclusive preserve of black peoples, while trans-Saharan Africanism welcomes the north of the continent without resentment. The latter, the Kenyan wrote in his work Africa’s International Relations (Routledge), “looks at the great desert as a symbolic bridge and not as a divide, as a caravan route rather than a death trap.”

Antumi Toasijé he does not feel comfortable with the words that, implicitly, project a Sahara as an insurmountable natural border that separates immense groups that are more or less homogeneous. He doesn’t like them because they suggest uniform blocks and sidestep the tremendous diversity of the continent. In the middle of this kind of ethnic monoliths, there would sleep –according to this vision– a perennial emptiness, a no-man’s land without a trace of cultural exchange or demographic movements. “Few know that northwestern Africa was, until the 16th and 17th centuries, predominantly black,” explains this declared Pan-Africanist, current president of the Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination (CEDRE), dependent on the Ministry of Equality.

the author of Pan-Africanism: a history (Bloomsbury Publishing), Hakim Adi, betrays a certain weariness –in the form of an ironic grimace– at the idea of ​​a dividing Sahara: “It is absurd, different peoples have been crossing it in the last 10,000 years”. Toasijé adds that including all of black Africa under the sub-Saharan label leaves out basic data. Countries considered in this way (Chad, Mali…) have, recalls Toasijé, enormous extensions in the largest hot desert in the world.

Slavery in the 21st century

Despite his cautious and nuanced answers, Toasijé does not deny that the racial factor continues to crack African identity. Mistrust and mistrust persist between the north of the continent and the rest. With different levels of intensity depending on the country and the social group, he remains that gaze that he classifies, with a quick glance, at the other. Even pure racism, an undeniable reality in Mediterranean Africa, admits Toasijé, who invites the countries of the area to “do a deep reflection”. Bezad, for his part, claims to know “many cases of students from West Africa who have a bad time when they come to Morocco or Tunisia.” Recently, he had to help a Cameroonian coworker deal with “unpleasant situations that he was experiencing,” he says without elaborating.

These are attitudes that do not help to expand a feeling of interracial brotherhood. And that refer to murky episodes of African history, with the slave trade in Arab domains at the head. A certain pan-Africanist elite in countries with a black majority, explains Toasijé, “is reluctant to include as Africans peoples who, he considers, have been oppressors, even in the past.” The discontinuity of a continental identity is accentuated by the embers of slavery in the XXI century. “Let us remember the cases of Libya or Mauritania”, he points out.

This racial tension slows down the free flight of Pan-Africanism. It freezes its messages of solidarity, shakes the firmness of a shared trunk in which all the branches of African cultural wealth fit. In some way, it places him again and again at the starting point of a movement that, in fact, was born in the diaspora, among the emerging intelligentsia of the children already freed from American slavery. At the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th – with Africa almost entirely colonized by European powers – Africanity was defined on the other side of the Atlantic. With an epicenter in the trauma of uprooting and slavery, the concept was adding concentric circles, complementary or not: fight against racism, liberation and subsequent African unification, black pride, creation of a state of their own for Afro-descendants, return to the land of source…

At the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th, with Africa almost entirely colonized by European powers, Africanness was defined on the other side of the Atlantic

Gill thinks that this “strong link” of origin between slavery and pan-Africanism continues to “eclipse the movement”, which in his opinion should not “exclude anyone”. In US universities, Professor Gill maintains, this heterogeneity of the Pan-Africanist struggle has produced a curious paradox. Almost nonsense with a neocolonial substrate that, only in part, is explained by the inbred tendencies of the Anglo-Saxon academic sphere. “African professors who come to teach here are discriminated against, given to understand that they are not as authorized to talk about Pan-Africanism as their African-American peers,” he notes.

brotherly hugs

According to Adi, since the “fascist invasion of Ethiopia” in the 1930s —but especially after World War II— “the diaspora has been losing power and pan-Africanist conceptions that originate in the continent itself are gaining relevance.” The anti-colonial struggle forges a shared identity. Awareness spreads of a history of oppression that unites, as never before, the African peoples. Pan-Arabism comes to live (not without friction) in the great African house. The ambitious dream of a state that watches over, with renewed pride, the interests of an entire continent is even seen as feasible.

“In this golden age of pan-Africanism, nobody was talking about divisions,” says Adi. Mutual support and cooperation projects prevail. Brotherly embraces abound between post-colonial leaders striving to deracialize their foreign policy. Connections are generated that, although mutually exclusive for other reasons, do not revolve around the Arab and black axes: socialism, Francophonie… The first president of Senegal, Léopold Sédar Senghor, fits his apology for the blackness in a continental perspective. In the Casablanca Group, created in the Moroccan city in 1961, the now national heroes of Ghana (Kwame Nkrumah) and Egypt (Gamal-Abdel Nasser) share amicably. Two years later, the ties are consolidated with the birth of the Organization for African Unity, the seed of the current African Union.

Toasijé explains that this “effervescence of independence” gradually faded until it gave way to the “current balkanization”. In the 21st century, the rejection of what is different and cross-border suspicions may contain a racial element, although this is not always the case. “There is xenophobia towards Guineans in South Africa, towards Nigerians in Ghana…” laments Gill. “In reality”, Toasijé points out, “Pan-Africanism has been something of minorities, of elites; for the majority, the important identity is the national one or that relative to their original cultures”.

If waving national flags usually gives political returns, also the movements bread (from the Greek, all or totality) have been manipulated from above, as the researcher Radwa Saad explains in a Article where he analyzes the links between Pan-Arabism and Pan-Africanism with an emphasis on power dynamics. Inoculated from outside with spurious interests or arisen spontaneously, the truth is that, according to a report As of 2020, for 76% of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 surveyed, a “shared African identity” does exist. The problem arises when analyzing the sample: its authors conducted 4,200 interviews in 14 countries. None North African.

Pan-Africanism has been something of minorities, of elites; for most, the important identity is the national one or that related to their original cultures Antumi Toasijé, Pan-Africanist historian and activist

For Adi and Bezad, the hope of today’s pan-Africanism lies in activism. Physical or virtual networks that are woven throughout the continent transcending racial, religious, tribal or linguistic particularities. To the south or north of the Sahara and among its own inhabitants. Normally, with English or French as lingua franca. “In Morocco, more and more people claim their African identity with a certain Third World pride, recognizing that our problems are the same as those of the entire global South”, estimates the founder of Douar Tech. For her, the African Union, which embodies Institutional Pan-Africanism “raised many hopes at the time, but today it is often perceived as a bureaucratic machine”.

the author of Pan-Africanism: a history it points to the need to set – given the proliferation of continental groups of young people, women or workers – “common objectives, whether in the search for social justice, the advancement of democracy or in positioning Africa in the face of neoliberal globalization”. According to Adi, “the need for unity in the face of common challenges remains more relevant than ever”. Going beyond the differences to walk together towards a shared horizon: “This is precisely what Pan-Africanism is about,” she concludes.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.