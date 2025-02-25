The Sahara and the Housing break the blocks in Congress

Two disparate laws have left a strange geometry on Tuesday in the voting of the Congress. On certain issues, such as those in this session, political blocks get rid of and the investiture partners take separate roads. The PP has facilitated with its support that the processing of an initiative to add to the nationality to the Saharawis is facing the Plurinational Group has lying together with the rest of the leftist forces a law to reform the land law that promoted the PNV and The PSOE.

“The exposure of reasons for the text presented is not false,” said Vox Deputy, José María Sánchez, about the bill on the Sahara from the tribune, who submitted to the consideration of adding in the first point of the afternoon, practically a compliment taking into account the ideological distance that separates both formations. The extreme right, which has later been about to extol Franco in his speech, has ended up refraining in that text.

The law presented by the Plurinational Group will begin to be processed in Congress thanks to the support of the PP, that Vox abstention and the rest of the members of the investiture block except the PSOE, which has remained only in an initiative on the Sahara. Part of the rarity of this photograph has to do with the turn in the historical position of Spain with respect to Morocco, Algeria and its ex -colony that the government undertook during the past legislature.

The PP deputy, Carmelo Barrio, has taken advantage of that milestone to criticize the PSOE. “A letter [de Pedro Sánchez a Marruecos] that pleased in a forced way, in an illogical way, unilateral claims that are not sustained today by the United Nations or by international law, ”he said during his speech.

The PSOE, which has been debated between the ‘no’ and the abstention throughout the day, has ended This Tuesday. It is a text that seeks to give nationality by nature letter to the Saharawi born before 1976, that is, when the territory was still under Spanish administration.

“Why do they vote against? What have we done to you? It matches the Saharawi to ask for nationality at two years, as is the case with those of Latin America. A little restorative memory exercise. Vote in favor, ”the Deputy of Add Tesh Sidi has asked the Socialists, born in the Western Sahara.

Interestingly, in this same plenary session an initiative of the PNV was discussed below to reform the land law. The proposal was promoted by that party with the PSOE, since it is almost traced to which the Government tried to take to Congress this summer, but in the absence of support it ended up withdrawing it. At that time, the Executive’s socialist wing expected to have the vote of the PP because adding is ideologically against an initiative that believes that deregulate the housing market.

The idea that circulated between the drivers of the norm was that since it is not a government law, the PP would have less reluctance to support it. In the PSOE they reflected during the morning that the law has the support of many mayors of the party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo who have their urban planning plans and cannot promote the construction of public housing.

But for one reason or another the PP has not moved from what it raised in summer and has ended up voting against and leaving the PNV and the PSOE alone in the defense of the initiative. The vote has also certified a new division among government members. The 33 deputies of the extreme right, on this occasion, have also refrained again.

These two initiatives have, therefore, drawn a strange map of alliances that shows the complexities of the current parliamentary architecture in two specific issues, although relevant. One for the implications in government foreign policy and another because it affects housing policies, an issue that Congress groups have indicated as one of the main problems of citizenship today.

This photo is curiously produced when the government has just rearm its parliamentary major The non -law proposition with which he sought to urge Pedro Sánchez to undergo a matter of trust.