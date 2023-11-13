The Construction Board of the Sagrada Familia temple has reported that the end of the works is postponed to 2033, after the health crisis caused by the coronavirus and inflation have altered the construction deadlines, which before 2020 were expected for 2026. sources from the basilica have explained to Europa Press. According to the delegate president of the Construction Board, Esteve Camps, in an interview with Christian Cataloniaare working with the goal of finishing the Tower of Jesus Christ in 2026, which was the date on which the complex was expected to be completed before the work stoppage due to the pandemic, coinciding with the centenary of Gaudí’s death.

“Completing the tower in 2026 is a realistic goal, if there are no setbacks. “Work is already underway on the prototype of the cross,” temple sources have detailed, adding that the ten-year period for the completion of the architectural complex is an estimate according to the construction permits.

This is a calculation that is limited to the architectural works of the Gloria façade, since the sculptural part of it and the staircase on Mallorca street would remain later, which does not have a start date for the work. If completed in 2033, the Sagrada Familia would be completed 150 years after architect Antoni Gaudí assumed the commission for the basilica project.

