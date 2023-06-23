Sestri Levante – The Bagnun Festival in Riva Trigoso will take place despite the arson of last April which wiped out the history of one of the most active associations in eastern Liguria in just a few hours. The decision was taken after a meeting between the mayor Francesco Solinas, the councilor for Tourism and Events, Giuseppe Ianni, and the historic president of Bagnun, Franco Po. Now in its 63rd edition, it will take place in safety thanks to the positioning of its own tensile structure on the perimeter of the old headquarters. The appointment is from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 July.

«Remaining in that position – says Po – is fundamental even if we understand the technical problems. Albeit with logistical difficulties, as always we will prepare five thousand dishes of anchovies and biscuits. The mayor has confirmed that he will rebuild the new headquarters, shared with other associations ».

The program includes a concert by the Philharmonic of the City of Sestri Levante on Friday at 21.30, Saturday at 19.30 the free distribution of dishes, at 22.30 music with the Ornella Group orchestra, at 23.30 the fireworks display by the Leverone della Fontanabuona company, Sunday at 21.30 Samantha & Alex Tosi Band. During the evenings, the pedestrian area of ​​via Brin will host the exhibition of handicraft products, while on Saturday and Sunday the fair of various goods will be held. «We are happy to be able to provide for the organization by intervening on two levels – explains the mayor – One linked to the arrangement of the area through a tensile structure that will cover the area of ​​those who work to cook, the other relating to the party, allowing the association to carry out an event that is in the heart of Sestri and in particular of Riva». «I will be diligent to be able to find the necessary resources according to the indications of the councilor for the budget, Sandro Muzio, because the Bagnun is an event that is close to everyone’s heart – adds Ianni – In the years to come, our commitment to the event will always be greater.”

16,000 euros had been set aside by the past administration to carry out the work, according to Solinas 25 are needed just to cover the chasm and then those for the party must be sought. The mayor specifies that it will not be funds taken from the budget surplus.