“Friday the 13th” either “Friday the 13th” is one of the film sagas that represents horror movies with one of the most iconic protagonists of all time: Jason Voorhees.

Such has been its success that the famous fictional assassin has starred in his own multiplayer video game. However, regarding the cinema, the saga is made up of 12 films, including a crossover and a reboot. In what order should they be seen to understand the story?

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix rescues “Resident evil”: trailer for its version without Milla Jovovich

Jason Voorhees is the son of the camp cook turned assassin, Mrs. Voorhees. Photo: Paramount Pictures Studios

In what order to watch the “Friday the 13th” saga?

While the first film of “Friday the 13th″ debuted in theaters in 1980, the most recent was released in 2009 as a reboot. In addition, in 2003 the long-awaited crossover with another iconic horror character was launched: Freddy Krueger, under the title “Freddy vs. Jason.”

Unlike franchises like “starwars”, the 12 movies starring Jason Voorhees can be viewed in chronological order.

“Friday the 13th” (1980)

“Friday the 13th part 2″ (1981)

“Friday the 13th part III” (1982)

“Friday the 13th: the final chapter” (1984)

“Friday the 13th: a new beginning” (1985)

“Friday the 13th part VI: Jason lives” (1986)

“Friday the 13th part VII: the new blood” (1988)

“Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan” (1989)

“Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday” (1993)

“Freddy vs. Jason” (2003)

“Jason X” (2002)

“Friday the 13th” (2009).

Notably the 2009 reboot is independent of the saga.

Why is Jason immortal?

According to the ninth film of the saga, Jason’s parents belonged to a cult in which, through the Necronomicon, they grant immortality to the brutal murderer of “Friday the 13th”.

“Friday the 13th” (1980): summary