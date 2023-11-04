The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court acquitted a company manager of causing harm to the safety of two workers, by leaving them while carrying out their work without wearing protective and safety clothing and without observing the principles of occupational health and safety, which resulted in them sustaining various burns following a fire that broke out in the company’s headquarters. The court attributed its ruling to the defendant’s denial during the investigation stages of the charges against him, and the presence of a safety certificate for safe systems and a copy of meeting the company’s preventive safety conditions.

In detail, the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah, according to the case papers, accused the director of a company specializing in treating and refining waste oils, with causing harm to the safety of the two victims, and this resulted from his violation of what was imposed on him by the principles of his profession by leaving them while they were carrying out their work without protective and safety clothing, and without taking into account Occupational health principles, and did not take the necessary measures to prevent this, which led to their injury in the event of a fire outbreak. She pointed out that the accused abandoned his legally mandated responsibilities by ensuring that workers wear safety and occupational health equipment in the workplace at his company, which resulted in their injury.

The first victim stated that he was working as a machine operator for the defendant’s company, and while he was there, he was surprised by a strong sound and fled the place. He suffered burns to his neck, elbows, right leg, and ankles, according to the medical report. He stated that the company did not provide him with security and safety equipment, shoes, or any clothing. The second victim also said that he suffered second- and third-degree burns throughout his body, and that he asked the company for security and safety clothing, but it did not provide them for him.

Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed that the company meets the occupational safety and health and preventive requirements from the Civil Defense Department, and all occupational health and safety equipment and tools are available within it.

The accused’s representative, lawyer Hanan Al-Bayed, indicated that the accident occurred by act of God and no one caused the fire, and that her client’s company has not been exposed to any accidents since its founding, and that the criminal rulings issued for conviction are based on firmness and certainty of the reality proven by reliable evidence, and are not based on suspicion and guesswork. . She said that her client was originally acquitted due to insufficient convincing evidence.

The operative part of the misdemeanor court’s ruling stated that it is stipulated that rulings are based on certainty and certainty, and if doubt reaches the evidence, then it is a ruling of acquittal. It was proven from the statements of the two victims that they suffered injuries as a result of the fire at the company’s headquarters, but it was not enough conclusive and certain evidence to prove That this was due to the accused’s mistake, as the principles of his profession required him to provide occupational safety and health means in the company.

She added that the case papers only included the victims’ statements that were not supported by any certain proof to support them, in exchange for the accused’s denial, and for his attorney to provide copies of the security systems safety certificate, and a copy of the certificate of fulfillment of preventive safety conditions. Accordingly, the court ruled in its presence that the company director was acquitted of the charges against him.