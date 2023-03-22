Traveling alone has become a worldwide trend. They are more and mores the people who venture to take a plane and, without companions, travel through different countries and cultures of the world.



In the case of women, for example, data from the Statista platform ensures that, in 2021, 70 percent of the clientele of solo travel agencies was female.

Nevertheless, Despite the fact that it is a booming modality, it is not a secret that traveling alone continues to be a risk for women in the world, because they face more risks of suffering violence, theft or other dangers.

For that reason, hehe travel consultancy Asher & Lyric drew up its Women’s Danger Index some time ago, in which it measures issues such as security and crime against women to develop a ranking of the most and least safe countries for women who want to travel alone.

A study of the world’s most dangerous countries for women traveling alone reveals the good, the bad and the ugly. We’ve created a “Women’s Danger Index” that will help you find the worst (and safest) countries for #solofemaletravel #femaletravel.https://t.co/OJjyJmG10b — Asher & Lyric Fergusson (@asherfergusson) July 19, 2019

How was the list made?



To construct the Female Danger Index, Asther & Lyric evaluated a total of 50 countries: those that receive the largest number of international tourists. To give each country a score, the consultant used eight items.

The Index took into account the percentage of women who feel safe walking at night in each country, based on data from the Gallup World Poll. It also evaluated the rate of women who were victims of intentional homicide in each country, intimate partner and non-intimate partner sexual violence, gender inequality, legal inequality, and the overall gender gap in the country.

So, which are the safest and least safe countries for women to travel alone? We tell you.

(You can read: These are the professions with which you can obtain a visa in Australia)

Asther & Lyric evaluated a total of 50 countries: those that receive the largest number of international tourists.

The list of the safest countries to travel alone



1. Spain

According to the Index, Spain is the safest country for women who want to travel alone. Asther & Lyric notes that this European nation ranked first thanks to low insecurity rates on the streets, coupled with lower rates of violent attitudes against women and low legal discrimination.

It is an ideal destination for women who are lovers of culture and architecture. You can also enjoy its good gastronomy. Its beaches, landscapes, churches and streets enchant its visitors.

Spain is the safest country for women to travel alone, according to the Asther & Lyric index.

Spain is, in fact, the third favorite destination for Colombians after the United States and Mexico. It is also the second country that receives the most tourists in Europe after France.

Remember that you do not need a visa to travel to Spain if you are a Colombian citizen and if your plan is to stay in that country for a maximum period of 90 days.

(Also read: Colombia is the country that gets up the earliest in the world, but not the most productive)

2. Singapore

This Asian nation takes second place as the safest destination for women to travel alone.

Asther & Lyric awarded her this position on the list for the safety that women feel on the streets of that country. Data collected in the index shows that 92 per cent of Singaporean women feel safe walking alone on the streets at night.

This Asian nation also has low rates of intentional homicide against women. Added to this is the fact that the country ranks ninth in the Global Peace Index.

Singapore ranked number two thanks to safety for women on the streets of that country.

Singapore has four official languages: English, Mandarin Chinese, Tamil, and Malay. Also, its official currency is the Singapore dollar.

If you want to travel to Singapore, remember that the and Colombian women should not have a tourist visa if they plan to stay in that country for a period of less than 30 days. However, in order to enter they will require a valid passport, sufficient funds for your stay and round-trip flights.

(It may interest you: These are the most expensive cities in the world, according to the World Economic Forum)

3. Ireland

This nation ranked third among the safest for solo female travelers thanks to its low rates of intentional homicide against women and thanks to their lower rates of gender inequality and violent attitudes against them.

Ireland also ranks 3rd in the Global Peace Index, which assesses the absence of violence and the level of peace in each nation.

Ireland also ranks 3rd in the Global Peace Index.

According to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, “Colombian citizens require a visa to enter the territory of Ireland, even for short periods.”

​

​There are short-term visas (Type C), a document that is granted for a period of 90 days and that allows you to visit that country for tourism, business, family visits, among others; or long-term visas (Type D) that allow you to stay in Ireland for more than 90 days for study or work purposes.

If you travel to this country you can visit Ireland, the capital; Killarney National Park or the Cliffs of Moher, one of the most desired by those who travel there.

(Also: Which are the countries with the most and the least paid vacations in the world?)

The Cliffs of Moher are one of the biggest tourist attractions in Ireland.

4. Austrian



The danger to women index puts Austria in fourth place thanks to its lower levels of sexual violence and lower rates of gender inequality than the other countries reviewed. It is located, in any case, only four points below Ireland.

Austria is a desired destination for its architecture, among which great museums, palaces and castles stand out. It is also ideal for those who like mountain landscapes and sports. You can visit Salzburg, the city where Mozart was born, or Innsbruck, described by travel portals as “a skier’s paradise”.

If you are a Colombian citizen, “you do not require a visa to travel for tourism for a period not exceeding 90 days,” according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry. For a stay of more than 90 days, you will have to apply for a visa.

View of the city of Vienna in Austria.

5. Switzerland



Switzerland closes the top five safest countries for women to travel alone thanks to its good performance in terms of safety for women on the streets and their low rates of intentional homicide against them. Gender inequality also has lower rates in this European nation.

The official currency of this country is the Swiss Franc and its official languages ​​are German, French, Italian and Romansh. Winter sports are also a good alternative in this country. You can also visit cities like Zurich, Lucerne, Geneva, among others.

Colombians can travel to this country without a visa for short stays (90 days).

(In other news: What are the best countries to emigrate from Colombia?)

View of the Swiss Alps.

The top 10 of the safest countries for women who travel alone complete it

6. Norway

7. Portugal

8. Croatia

9. Canada

10. Poland

The most unsafe countries to travel alone

1. South Africa

On the contrary, South Africa ranks as the most dangerous country for solo female travelers due to its high rates of insecurity on the streets, high rates of homicides and violence and high rates of gender inequality.

According to the index, “women traveling to South Africa are often warned not to walk, drive or move alone and to generally behave conservatively.”

(Keep reading: These are the most violent cities in the world: there are six in Colombia)

South Africa ranks as the most dangerous country for female solo travelers.

Amnesty International, in its 2021-2022 report, speaks of a 72 percent increase in cases of rape and 77 percent in other forms of sexual assault in this country. El Heraldo de España, for its part, speaks of a country with “serious crime problems”, especially in the largest cities.

Hence, the index warns women about risks when traveling to that territory.

2. Brazil



This South American country was rated as the second most dangerous for female solo travelers. Asther & Lyric found high rates of insecurity on the streets and intentional homicides against women, and a high rate of gender inequality.

The report notes that “the United States government has already warned tourists not to walk alone at night or physically resist any attempted robbery.”

The government of Spain also asked tourists to completely avoid certain areas for security reasons and divided the nation into risk zones and medium risk zones.

(You can read: The 10 countries where people live the longest: what is special about them?)

Different governments around the world ask their nationals to exercise caution when traveling to Brazil and avoid areas considered high risk. See also Jessica Newton invited her nana Rous to spend Christmas in Spain: "Calm and enjoying"

3. Russia

The index found that Russia performs poorly on sexual violence, intentional homicide and legal discrimination against women.

In the global Peace index, this nation is also located in the last positions (position 160), making it one of the most dangerous.

Russia fared poorly on sexual violence against women.

4. Mexico

Mexico scored poorly on safety for women on the streets, intentional homicide, and violence outside of the relationship. Of the 50 countries, it obtained the fourth worst score in the mentioned items.

“Mexico is becoming increasingly unsafe and it is best to stay alone within your resort to minimize negative incidents,” the index stated.

(In other news: The American dream is dead: more and more migrants are seeking asylum in Canada)

And it is that the perception of insecurity within the country is high. According to the National Survey of Urban Public Safety, 64.2 percent consider that it is unsafe to live in their city in Mexico. To this is added that the country registers an average of 10 femicides per day and 300 per month.

Mexico has low levels of security for women on the streets.

5. Iran

Iran rounds out the top five most unsafe countries for solo female travelers. This is due to its poor score in terms of inequality and discrimination against women.

And it is that in this country there are very restrictive laws against women. Women’s bodies must be covered to comply with Islamic laws, they cannot go to sporting events or sit next to a man who is not their husband, among many other rules and restrictions.

Last year, the death of the young Mahsa Amini, who died from beatings by agents of the so-called “morality police” for not complying with Iran’s strict dress code, sparked an unprecedented wave of protests. in the country and highlighted the crisis of women in Iran.

(In addition: These are the harsh rules that Florida contemplates against the undocumented)

This country scored poorly on inequality and discrimination against women.

recommendations



The index reminds that the index may or may not be fulfilled in certain cases: “you could have a great experience in a country that ranked poorly on our list or have a scary experience in a country that is considered very safe”, they say.

For this reason, they recommend that, regardless of the destinationwomen who wish to undertake solo trips to see the world research the city or country to which they will travel, study the local laws to avoid incurring in possible crimes and take the measures that you consider necessary to feel safe anywhere.

Are you encouraged by the experience of traveling alone?

ANGIE NATALY RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME