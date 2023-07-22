The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has started implementing an intensive training program for delivery bike drivers, within the framework of the comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for workers in the delivery sector, which the center is implementing under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, and in cooperation with delivery companies.

Last June, the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, which is chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and includes the Integrated Transport Center, Abu Dhabi Police General Command and the Department of Health, launched a comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for delivery bike drivers in Abu Dhabi, through which it was decided to allow delivery bikes to use the right-hand lanes only on roads with a speed of 100 km / h and above, and to subject drivers to a theory test as a condition for obtaining a certificate to practice the profession.

The center confirmed on its official pages on social media platforms that the training program aims to provide the necessary knowledge and skills for delivery bike drivers to implement safe driving procedures, within the framework of its continuous commitment to improving the health and safety of drivers, noting that it has developed a traffic safety training curriculum that the supervisors of the concerned companies operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have undergone.

According to the center, the training courses focus on the importance of delivery drivers wearing comprehensive protective equipment, including a helmet to cover the entire face, a jacket and lined pants, protective shoes, and fixed gloves, as well as guiding drivers on basic procedures, such as checking side and rear mirrors regularly, using dimples (side signals), and maintaining their ability to be seen by other vehicles, in addition to emphasizing strict adherence to speed limits and maintaining safe distances.

Also, during the courses, drivers are provided with instructions on the appropriate procedures to be taken in the event of an accident and how to immediately contact the competent authorities for assistance, and advise them to conduct regular checks of their bikes to ensure that they are in a safe and usable condition, including checking tire pressures weekly, with an emphasis on constantly reminding drivers of the importance of keeping bikes clean, as this ensures optimal visibility through headlights, brake lights and blinkers at all times.

The comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for delivery bike drivers in Abu Dhabi aims to regulate the movement of vehicles on the roads and maintain the safety of road users by limiting the dangerous traffic behavior of delivery bike drivers, which is excessive speed, in particular in crowded and fast roads, and non-compliance with the road path while driving, in addition to sudden and dangerous overtaking, while not using side traffic lights when overtaking or changing lane.

The plan includes a number of regulatory procedures, decisions, and traffic and humanitarian initiatives aimed at improving the work environment and raising levels of traffic safety for motorcyclists working in the delivery sector, most notably, providing special parking lots for delivery bikes, as more than 2,800 parking spaces were provided in the city of Abu Dhabi and 200 parking in Al Ain city, and work on implementing a number of initiatives in the summer season that aims to improve the quality of life of delivery bikers and alleviate the severity of the hot weather for them, by providing permanent breaks for them in carefully selected locations that are to be implemented in the city. Abu Dhabi as a first stage, in addition to the Integrated Transport Center providing parking permits for (6) buses that have been allocated as temporary rest stops for drivers in Abu Dhabi City, Khalifa City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City, and Shahama.

Accident studies

The Joint Traffic Safety Committee reported that the comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for delivery bike drivers in Abu Dhabi has been subject to several local studies on the causes of traffic accidents in which workers in this sector fall victim, in conjunction with a review of the current criteria for evaluating drivers who applied for a license to practice the profession in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in accordance with international best practices, explaining that these studies and factors led to the launch of an integrated qualitative plan that is applied in different stages. The committee indicated that this plan is an integrated project aimed at achieving an annual decrease in the number of traffic accidents that lead to deaths and injuries among workers in this vital sector.

• Implementing initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of delivery bike drivers, and alleviating the severity of hot weather for them.