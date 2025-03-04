In this new stage, with the aim of recovering the regularity of recent years, club members have introduced a series of novelties. Among them, the opening to any theme within current literatureas well as the Fixing a stable meetings calendarthat the Last Wednesday of each month from half past seven in the afternoon.

To inaugurate this new phase, the club chose as the first reading The Literary Society of Guersey Potato Leather Cakea representative work of contemporary literature.

Facing the month of March, the selected reading will be Hate timesof the writer Rosa Montero. It is a science fiction novel with a dark plot of power that dates back to the 16th century. Through this literary trip, history addresses issues such as the passage of time, passion as a form of rebellion before death, excesses of power and horror of dogmas.

This reading club is open to anyone interested. To register, it is possible to make the application through the Sadus website: Sadus Reading Club.









Complete capacity in the 2025 University Chess Tournament

The white sheets ready for battle on March 14 in the University Chess Tournament



Sadus





The Sports Activities Service of the University of Seville will celebrate next March 14 the University Chess Tournamentwith all covered squares.

This new edition will take place at the facilities of the Los Bermejales University Sports Complexspecifically on the track of the sports hall, where about 50 registered participants will compete.

The competition, organized in collaboration with the Sevillian delegation and the Andalusian Chess Federation, will develop from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.Under the Swiss system at six rounds, with a game rhythm of 8 minutes plus 3 seconds of increase per gameto.

This competition system is based on a Reduced round number and a pairing system in which, in each round, Players face an opponent with the same score. In case of not having a rival with the same score, the closest will be assigned in the classification.