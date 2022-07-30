Al-Sadr’s supporters had stormed the Green Zone, last Wednesday, and entered the parliament headquarters, before they quickly withdrew, after the leader of the movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, tweeted that “the message of the demonstrators has arrived.”

But Saturday’s storming was different, as it turned into an open sit-in, according to the Sadrist movement in Iraq.

Parliament was scheduled to convene today to choose a president for Iraq, in a preliminary step to assign a political figure to form the new Iraqi government, which is the core of the dispute between the Sadrist movement and the coordination framework, which includes anti-Sadr Shiite political forces and owns armed militias.

And the coordinating framework pushes towards choosing Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister, which Al-Sadr rejects.

start of events

Events began to develop little by little this morning, when al-Sadr’s supporters began to crawl towards the Green Zone, and in the middle of the day, and despite the fact that the temperature approached 50 degrees Celsius, al-Sadr’s supporters advanced across the Jumhuriya Bridge leading to this heavily fortified area, which includes the headquarters of major institutions.

Al-Sadr’s supporters, who numbered in the thousands, were able to remove the concrete barriers placed in the bridge, and soon confrontations erupted with the security forces, resulting in more than 100 wounded.

The sounds of tear gas canisters were heard from time to time, but the confrontations were not violent, especially since Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi directed the security forces to protect the demonstrators.

As soon as al-Sadr’s supporters stormed the parliament headquarters, they announced the entry into an open sit-in, as confirmed by a leader in the Sadrist movement.

While al-Sadr did not tweet or appear publicly during daylight hours, sources quoted him as calling on the demonstrators not to infringe on the Judicial Council located in the Green Zone.

In view of these developments, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, announced the suspension of Parliament sessions based on the latest developments.

Al-Halbousi called for taking the necessary measures to protect institutions and demonstrators.

The positions of the political forces

The coordinating framework tried to show its determination to form a government in the country and not succumb to the movements of Muqtada al-Sadr in the street.

The coordinating framework called on its supporters to demonstrate, stressing that state institutions are a red line, and said in a statement: “We call for peaceful demonstration in defense of the state, its legitimacy and its institutions.”

He held “the political forces behind the escalation responsible for what civil peace might be exposed to,” in a criticism of Al-Sadr without naming him.

As for the Wisdom Movement, which is led by Ammar al-Hakim, it took a middle position, calling on the coordination framework and the Sadrist movement to enter into a direct dialogue.

Al-Kazemi’s word

For his part, Al-Kazemi stressed that “the situation is very difficult in Iraq, and it is necessary to cooperate and stay away from narrow interests.”

Al-Kazemi added in a televised speech: “The political blocs must stay away from the dialogue of treason and exclusion.”

The roots of the crisis are due to the disagreement between Al-Sadr and the coordination framework regarding the nature of governance in Iraq, as Al-Sadr refuses to form a government, as it is currently working, while the framework obstructed Al-Sadr’s attempts to form a government after the last elections, which ended with him winning the largest bloc.