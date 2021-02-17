One of the most important elements when riding a bike, and which perhaps is not given the attention that many cyclists should pay attention to, is the saddle. A good saddle is essential to achieve not only a better performance on the road, but also and more importantly in cycling tourism, a more comfortable and healthy position.

To choose the right saddle, you really have to take into account several factors. The first is to see what kind of cycling you do. It is not the same who practices descent or Cx than someone who tends to do rather long outings on the road. The market offers us a wide range of saddles that are better adapted to the discipline, since each one has levels of fatigue for the perineal and pelvic area.

In fact, in order to make the cycling experience more comfortable and avoid risks, many of the saddles are antiprostatic. This type of saddle has a hole in the central area, so that what rests on it are the sitting bones and the prostate area is free. They come in different hardnesses, widths and materials and the range is very wide.

Moving on to the physical plane of the cyclist, the main quality to take into account is the flexibility of the runner. Because that will largely determine – along with the height – the type of position that the cyclist will adopt. It can be a more aggressive pose, trying to bend the trunk – therefore, the pelvis and perineum will be subjected to more pressure – or, on the contrary, go more neutral but offering more resistance to the wind.

Look, by the way, on a curiosity. Those who follow professional cycling tend to consider light cyclists to be good climbers – quite logically – while heavy cyclists are better riders and, by extension, good time trialists. But the latter, which also applies overwhelming logic, depends entirely on the flexibility that the broker has. This quality determines the possibility of adopting a very aerodynamic position without subjecting the pelvis to a lot of fatigue in efforts of around an hour.

Of course, but this is already more of a cyclist kindergarten level, the saddle must be adjusted to the appropriate height to avoid problems with the joints. Especially with the knees. Because tendinitis can form that will make you hell. And here I recommend everyone the advice of a biomechanic.

Well, I said: here are some little tips about bike saddles. Personally, the advice I would give you is that you look for a comfortable one – accompanied by a quality bib shorts to avoid friction in the groin and reserve the support area – and then seek advice to place it in the perfect position for you. That each body is a world.