The image of misfortune. As is tradition just before the beginning of the first calendar race, the pilots of the three categories of the Motorcycling World Cup – Moto2, Moto3 and MotoGP – posed for the respective official photos on the finish line of the Chang International Circuit where this Sunday the season opens with the Thailand GP dispute.

The toughest and striking image occurred in the queen category. On the asphalt, the 22 participating machines … but only 21 men. All but the champion, the Spanish Jorge Martíninjured after a serious fall during preseason training.

The MotoGP medical director, also the Spanish Ángel Charte, said Thursday that Martín, in addition to missing the opening event of the Thailand Grand Prix that is played this weekend, will not be able to be in the Grand Prix of the Argentine Republic (March 14-16) and that we will have to see if he can return two weeks later in the appointment of the Americas (United States).

«For now Thailand Sure not and Argentina either. It is an issue that must be seen little by little. Recovery is not fast, it is a slow recovery, because if it does not heal well and does not make a good fracture callus, it can lead to medium and long term collateral effects, ”Charte said in statements to Dazn.









The Spanish pilot was intervened last Tuesday of the fractures in the left hand he suffered after a strong fall while trained last Monday. A new operation that was carried out by Dr. Xavier Mir, who had already operated in early February after the strong fall that he had during the first day of the Sepang test, in Malaysia, and that made him miss most of the preseason tests.

“He is very lively, as always, he is a very vital man, and what may worry us most is that he perfectly consolidates the escaphoids,” said Charte about Martin’s mood, who said he does not know if this new injury will make him “stronger,” although he knows that will “go ahead, as always”as he published on his Instagram profile.

“We will do a test, surely before going to Texas, and we will see what there is,” said MotoGP’s medical director, leaving in the air the presence of the current champion also in the US appointment