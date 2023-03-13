Alejandro his soccer teammates called him Dumy. He was 13 years old and the youngest of the three minors from Camarles (Tarragona) who died a week ago in a traffic accident in the Tierras del Ebro. The car in which they were traveling on March 5 to attend a game fell from a ravine and then caught fire. The driver survived. “Always in our hearts, Dumy”, could be read on the sky blue shirts that the Camarles children wore this Sunday to celebrate their title of league champions. They have not lost a game in the entire competition, but there could not have been a sadder celebration: the group photo was incomplete. Alejandro’s parents were on the field watching his son’s team come back from 1-3 down and received the support of their acquaintances and neighbors. They were given a bouquet of flowers and a shirt signed by the boy’s friends. “We are a family and what has happened affects us all,” summed up Josep Bertomeu, the club’s secretary.

A powerful overheated wind was blowing on the modest soccer field of the town. Strong gusts of air that dried the tears. On one side of the gallery, Amalia and Josep, Alejandro’s parents, received constant displays of affection. “It was the mother herself who told us that they wanted to come and watch the game,” they say from the club. That will dispelled the doubts about whether the children’s game should be played. The impact from the tragic accident had decomposed a group of players who are between 12 and 13 years old.

David Campanals, field, is the coach. He is also a player for the Camarles subsidiary, the team that on Sunday, March 5, fought for the lead in the Pinell de Brai field. That meeting generated a lot of interest in the town, with barely 3,000 residents, and mobilized a bus and several cars of fans who wanted to encourage the players. In one of those cars he was traveling Dumy. With him, two other minors, Marc and Pau, aged 15 and 16, Camarles youth players. The juveniles did decide to suspend the game they had to play this week. “The boys were very affected throughout the week and were not there to get into a game,” they say at the club.

The car in which the three minors were driving was driven by a 19-year-old acquaintance of his, and he fell down a ravine of more than 20 meters at the height of the town of El Perelló. Then it caught fire. Only the driver was able to escape the flames, who was seriously burned. He is doing well and has been able to explain what he remembers about the accident. A distraction is pointed out as the most probable cause, according to sources of the investigation.

Above the scorched, rocky ravine into which the boys fell stands a bed of flowers. On the curve there are candles and more flowers, but you can barely see a slight skid mark. The tragic point is about ten minutes by car from the field of Camarles. The people have been living with their sorrow for days. “We have never experienced such a tragedy,” repeats the mayor, Ramon Brull.

