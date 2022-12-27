Mexico. A lump in the throat is made for Luis Miguel when he answers what is the wish that Christmas has never granted him, this in a video that circulates on social networks and corresponds to an interview that Adal Ramones does.

It was revealed that the disappearance of the mother of Luis Miguel occurred in 1986 and almost 20 years later, The singer appeared on the Otro Rollo program hosted by Adal Ramones and revealed which Christmas wish was never fulfilled.

Adal Ramones asks Luis Miguel what he would like to ask Santa for Christmas, and he answers with tears in his eyes: “To see my mother again…”.

Ramones questions him: “What is your strongest moment from that meeting with your mother?”, and Luis Miguel answers: “I think that would be the gift of my life, that would help me a lot, my soul, my mind, to my work and my things, to me as a person, that is important and that is what I would tell you ”.

Luis Miguel in his teens with his parents Marcela Basteri and Luis Rey. Instagram photo

This video of the interview that Adal Ramones does to Luis Miguel goes viral for Christmas Well, the famous singer is not used to talking about his private life, less about his mother, Marcela Basteri, who allegedly died years ago.

The mystery revolves around the disappearance of Mrs. Marcela Basteri and has been the subject of debate, since Luis Miguel was supposedly never able to say goodbye to her; he never talks about it, but it has been said in various media outlets that he knows the truth about the mystery of her death and will never reveal it.

