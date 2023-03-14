On the day she informed the club that she was ill, Ternana Calcio itself decided to renew her contract

A sad story, which at the same time warmed the hearts of many who found themselves reading it, is the one that recently happened within the Ternana women’s team. Deborah Rinaldi, a soccer player, has discovered that she has a tumor and that she has to retire from the sport she loves most and has always practiced. In response, the company decided to pay homage to her with a moving gesture.

In recent years the women’s soccer has acquired more and more importance and following at a national level. The enrollment of girls in football schools has increased significantly and the athletes of the most important teams in Italy have officially turned professional since last year.

In recent weeks, a story has spread about one of these champions, who unfortunately discovered that she has a cancer and having to move away from his job and his greatest passion.

It is about Deborah Rinaldi, soccer player of Terniwho is now 31 years old and who is playing the most important and difficult game of his career.

Yesterday, in a long and touching post on his account Instagramhe decided to open his heart and to tell her battle, to tell about herself, to tell the immense humanity that her team and the company she is registered with has shown to have in this difficult moment.

Ternana’s gesture for Deborah Rinaldi

After talking about the disease and the operation she underwent which fortunately went well, the champion has thanked the wonderful medical staff who followed her and all those who showed closeness to him.

Then spoke of one morning in particularthe one in which she entered her locker room and in front of her colleagues, friends, sisters, announced her momentary retirement from football.

At the end of that training session, Deborah explained, she returned to the locker room and found the manager Isabella Cardone and the vice president Paolo Tagliavento with his contract in hand. Contract ready to be signed and extended.

A gesture, explained Rinaldi, who made it cry.

We all cried that day, but then, they all lifted me up to heaven and reminded me that I wouldn’t have gone alone to have the surgery.

Very touching the sentence with which the player has concluded the post: