Lemmy is a purebred dog Newfoundland which in spite of himself has become the subject of a dispute in court that has been dragging on for years. The owner, who lives in Windsor, a town and a tourist center in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead in Berkshire, England cannot rejoin him.

Yet a court has acknowledged that he is the owner of Lemmy, in the case involving a legal dispute over his custody. The Ontario Court of Appeals judge dismissed a motion to determine whether Greg Marentette or Samantha Robertsdog sitter, are the legitimate owners.

Already in 2019, the man had filed a lawsuit over other disputes against the dog sitter that Greg Marentette had hired to look after Lemmy. And he had been right. An appeal had already been dismissed by the judges in March 2021.

Lemmy has remained with Samantha Roberts all these years, but the second appeal was also rejected in recent days. Yet the rightful owner, as established by the sentence, has not yet been able to embrace his beloved dog Newfoundland.

Man is unable to hug his dog, who has remained with the dog sitter

To say there is justice, I don’t know. This has been a game of waiting and jumping for nearly four years now. It has already robbed me of half of my dog’s life.

The man’s lawyers are trying to figure out how to proceed now, in order to finally be able to hug the man back to his beloved Lemmy, who has been living with the dog sitter for years now, who did not want to make a statement. Here’s what Greg Marentette added: