Julio Iglesias It has become a living meme for many reasons and it is that with the arrival of the month of July, social networks bring out the best moments of the singer to have fun, but this time we will tell you about his relationship with his son Enrique Iglesias.

For those who don’t know, Enrique Iglesias He is the son of the iconic Spanish singer, Julio Iglesias, with whom he has gotten along wonderfully, but there was a stage in which the relationship between the two broke down, so his eldest son dedicated the song to him Maybe in 2002, where he answered him about the accusations that his father made about his estrangement.

In 2014, Enrique Iglesias He had confessed that he had only seen his father twice after ten years of differences, which they always tried to hide from the press who asked them questions about why they had distanced themselves from each other.

“Enrique Iglesias, in addition to being an excellent singer, is above all a person with a noble and humble heart. He succeeded because he has a “Gift”… that is his essence. He formed a beautiful family with beautiful children”, “The” NO “From the parents who encourage us to strive to fulfill our dreams and reach excellence!”, write social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Enrique Iglesias has revealed on some occasions that he never understood why his Julio Iglesias He never attended one of their concerts, or why they have never made an album together like other celebrities with their children, which continues to generate controversy even for fans.

