Finding the right person to build a relationship with is harder than everSingles are seeking refuge in dating apps, but with no future results. They even seem to want to remain single for the rest of their lives. What once seemed simple and quick is now a seemingly never-ending martyrdom in today’s society. Today, Singles are seeking refuge in dating apps, but with no future results. They even seem to want to remain single for the rest of their lives.

Juliana Kaplan agrees with this. Business Insiderwho interviewed three dating consultants to give an answer to the question of why there are more singles than couples around the world. According to the journalist, the costs of meeting someone are very high.

It is becoming more and more expensive to meet your ideal person

According to the advisors, getting to know someone to the point of classifying the bond as a “relationship” It requires a period of three months, with meetings once or twice a week.. That is, set up twelve dates with that person.

Kaplan decided to make the account of How much would have to be invested For this to happen, taking into account expenses such as the price of a cocktail, a coffee, a movie, transportation, museum tickets, a concert, an excursion and at least four places to dine. Based on these hypothetical dates located in New York State, the result is US$650.

Getting to know a person is becoming more and more expensive.

But he forgot another important factor: the services that singles invest in when looking for a partner. This covers everything from dating app subscriptions to beauty services such as hair styling, makeup and even Botox injections. “This could mean up to $500 more in beauty expenses“, said the journalist.

What does this mean?

The ever-increasing costs of meeting your soulmate mean that some people prefer not to waste time and abstain from the process, especially in heterosexual relationships.

According to Amy Nobile Messing, one of the consultants interviewed, His heterosexual clients continue to expect the man to foot the bill for the dates.“If you’re in a heterosexual relationship and you believe in chivalry, which, again, 95% of my clients do, then the man will pay,” she noted. Among his queer clients, it is established that whoever invites, pays.

The situation is different for same-sex couples, younger generations, or non-traditional heterosexual couples. Relationship expert Damona Hoffman said: “My younger clients say, ‘Sure, we’ll split the cost of the appointment.’ “That’s a big change.”

Dating coach Daphney Poyser agrees. “If you like someone and they like you back, you should be willing to split the cost,” she added.

Based on the experience and statements of those interviewed, Kaplan concluded that The high cost of starting a relationship may be the main problem of the love situation for Generation ZNowadays, having a date is a privilege for those who can afford it.