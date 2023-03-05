After the failure of the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Mexican Football Federation ended its relationship with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and chose Diego Cocca as his successor in the position of coach of the Aztec team.
It is expected that with this there will be many changes, although after the first call of the former Atlas helmsman the fans were not entirely satisfied, it is expected that with the passage of time more and more players will emerge and may have their opportunity.
Likewise, a generational change is expected in several positions, such as the goal, because despite the good moment of Guillermo Ochoa in Italy, many call for a new holder of the Tricolor. As well as the case of young players in other positions such as Rodrigo Huescas of Blue Cross.
As is very common in Mexican soccer, a homegrown player begins to receive minutes in the First Division and even if he gains a starting position, many coaches tend to delay his progress and development and give him minutes by little.
For this situation the driver and analyst of TUDN, Russian Zamogilny explained that many young Mexicans emerge from the basic forces towards the First Division, but for some reason many stagnate and fail to stand out as has been the case with Rodrigo Huescas that it has not been possible to consolidate as a head of Cruz Azul although in theory it would have all the conditions to do so.
For this, the ex-soccer player suggests giving the players more minutes and not removing them from ownership right off the bat or condemning them when they are just making their debut, using this player as an example since in the light blue team he started from more to less in this tournament, being a starter and playing a large part of the games and in the last four dates he has left the title and has received fewer minutes of play.
