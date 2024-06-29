Tragic news has arrived in these hours which has shocked the city of Pavia and beyond. The 18 month old baby who in the late afternoon yesterday fell from the balcony of an apartment on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the suburban area of ​​the city, unfortunately he didn’t make it. Transported immediately to the city hospital, he underwent desperate surgery. During the night, however, his little heart stopped forever.

The city of Pavia is in shock over a huge tragedy that occurred between yesterday afternoon, Friday 28 June, and today night. An 18-month-old child, who was yesterday fell from a balcony and who had been rushed to the hospital in the Lombardy city, passed away after a few hours of agony.

I am investigations and investigations are still ongoing to clarify how such a tragedy could happen. The facts tell us that the little boy, late yesterday afternoon, fell from the terrace of an apartment on the fourth floor of a condominium, violently impacting the ground of the courtyard below.

Rescued, he was then immediately transported at the San Matteo hospital in Paviawhere doctors immediately diagnosed him with a head injury, a lung injury and several serious fractures. Admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit, in the evening he was then subjected to a desperate intervention which it was hoped could save him. Unfortunately, just in these hours, the news arrived that the baby He did not make it.

Already yesterday the police forces, in particular the Scientific Police, carried out all the reliefs of the case that will be able to clarify the dynamics of this enormous tragedy. At the moment every hypothesis is open, but it would seem that it was a dramatic fatality. The little one may have leaned out too much while playing, perhaps at a time when those with him did not realize the danger. However, updates on the matter will follow.