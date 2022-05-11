He is finally home Malti Marie, the daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The newborn baby had to spend a few days in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, because she was born premature. Great concern for the very famous parents in the world of entertainment, but now they are happy to welcome her home.

There little girl was born on January 15th as a surrogate mother, but until Mother’s Day, which was celebrated in recent days also in the States, the little girl was unable to go to her home. Malti Marie, as her parents called her, was born premature and for three months she was hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care.

THE parents of the little girl they shared the same post on Instagram in which they show the little girl, with the face covered by a white heart. In the text they talked about the anxiety and worries felt in these days. But also the joy of finally being able to welcome her home.

For Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and especially for the little girl the worst is over, as the parents told in the post on Instagram in which they also thanked the doctors who took care of the little girl.

On Mother’s Day we cannot help but reflect on the roller coaster we have lived on in recent months. And on which so many other people have lived, now we know. After over 100 days in NICU, our baby is finally home.

Malti Marie the daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra together, finally all at home

The American singer and the Indian actress have been married since December 2018. And today they are the parents of the little girl and they are over the moon for their tough little girl, as they defined her in the post published on social networks.

Our next chapter begins now.

So wrote the parents, who then added: