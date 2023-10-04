Before the release of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo released a moving trailer that showed a real, ‘everyday’ life man going about his business in a rather subdued manner. Even his life at his house seemed to have become mundane, with him and his wife barely seeing each other briefly after a long day at the office, before she went to bed.

Thank God for Zeldagiven that Tears of the Kingdom Not only did it give our poor friend’s night a much-needed boost, but now it seems to have improved his marriage too! In a new trailer, we meet again with the sad man from Nintendo and his wife, and once again, he’s playing Zelda.

But oh! He seems to be having a bit of difficulty with one of the game’s many shrines. Her partner takes a look at her and gives her some sage advice. “Ah, that’s how it’s done,” she seems to think, as she gives him an adorable smile.

Well, this little moment seems to have triggered something in her too, as we soon meet the previously rather bored couple and what is this?! They are both playing Zelda together! They are both traveling Hyrule in its own way, and in the words of our everyday man, this is “pleasant.”

You can see for yourself below. Hopefully your heart feels as warm as any gamer’s when witnessing this. Regarding the future of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo recently confirmed that his most recent title of Zelda you will not receive any DLC.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I can to create games in that world,” said the producer of ZeldaEiji Aonuma, last month.

This doesn’t mean that Nintendo is going to slow down, of course. Later this month, owners of switch can expect to see Super Mario Bros. Wonder making his appearance on the scene.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available for Nintendo Switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I don’t know if these ads make me sad or happy, but what we cannot deny is that it reflects the feelings of many gamers, it’s good that they gave this man a happy ending.