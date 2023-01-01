Driving after excessive use of alcohol is never a good idea. And it’s even less so if you sit behind the wheel of a powerful one supercars: the risk of losing control is much higher, and consequently so is that of getting hurt or hurting someone. A risk that a 32-year-old man felt he wanted to take who in Zurich, Switzerland, was the protagonist of an accident fortunately without injuries or victims which led to the substantial destruction of a Lamborghini Huracán.

The man was proceeding towards Bern on a 122 kilometer journey, when suddenly halfway along the route, near Suhr, he lost control of the car (for hire, by the way) and went off the road. The reason that led the motorist to skid without warning is not clear, what is certain is that the impact with the ground outside the guardrail and probably with the guardrail itself was very strong. The tire marks on the road however suggest that the man has lost control of the Huracan before the start of the guardrail, and therefore ended up behind it not by climbing over it but by slipping off the road previously. As mentioned, no occupant of the Lamborghini or any road user was injured. The speech for the Huracan in question is different.

From this point of view, the images speak for themselves: the front of the Toro convertible supercar is gone destroyed, especially the left section, and it cannot be excluded that extensive damage also involved other parts of the bodywork. After initial investigations, the Aargau cantonal police discovered that the driver of the Lamborghini Huracan involved in the accident had a blood alcohol level much higher than permittedwhich is why his license was temporarily revoked.

